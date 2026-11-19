Author Joseph Eckert's The Traveler is getting a feature adaptation from Paramount Pictures with Chris Pratt headlining. Produced by Adam Rosenberg and Jules Daly, Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein are directing the film from a screenplay by Justin Rhodes.
Pratt was last seen in the Russo brothers' The Electric State. His recent TV work was The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. The Traveler adaptation and Brad Copeland's Miami Heat, which he is also producing with Hutch Parker, are part of Pratt's deal with Paramount. Pratt's notable credits include Jurassic World, Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy films.
Eckert's The Traveler follows Scott Treder, a computer programmer who keeps jumping forward in time at regular intervals, with each jump becoming progressively longer. He loses decades of his life, and his son grows up to be a scientist and is dedicated to reuniting with his father.
Pratt's immediate next is Apple Original Films' Way of the Warrior Kid, an adaptation of Jocko Willink's novel. The film begins streaming November 25.
The upcoming film is the fourth collaboration between Lipovsky and Stein, after Freaks (2018), Final Destination Bloodlines (2025), and Freaks Part II (2026).