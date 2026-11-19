The new season picks up after Georgia manages to escape a murder charge following Tom's death. However, her troubles are far from over. The Millers are once again struggling financially, while Georgia is pregnant and uncertain about the identity of the baby's father. Meanwhile, Ginny is determined to break the cycle of chaos that has defined their family, even as Georgia attempts to convince her children that she can change. Austin, played by Diesel La Torraca, is also set to face his own challenges.