The Miller family is far from getting a fresh start, even after surviving the dramatic events of the previous season of Ginny and Georgia. With unresolved family tensions, complicated relationships and secrets threatening to resurface, the mother-daughter duo are set to return to Wellsbury for another eventful chapter.
The Netflix series, starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, was renewed for a fourth season alongside its third instalment in May 2023. After the third season premiered in June 2025, fans have been waiting to find out what lies ahead for Georgia and Ginny.
Netflix has now announced that Ginny and Georgia Season 4 will premiere on January 21, 2027. The streaming platform also unveiled the first-look photographs from the upcoming season, featuring Howey as Georgia, Gentry as Ginny and other familiar faces from the series.
The new season picks up after Georgia manages to escape a murder charge following Tom's death. However, her troubles are far from over. The Millers are once again struggling financially, while Georgia is pregnant and uncertain about the identity of the baby's father. Meanwhile, Ginny is determined to break the cycle of chaos that has defined their family, even as Georgia attempts to convince her children that she can change. Austin, played by Diesel La Torraca, is also set to face his own challenges.
The season's central theme is described as “Cycles and Origins”, with Georgia's past expected to play a significant role in the story. Her estranged mother and abusive stepfather, whose arrival was teased towards the end of Season 3, are among the threads the new episodes will explore. The events of the previous season have also altered the dynamic between Georgia and her children, particularly after Ginny and Austin's involvement in framing their father, Gil, for Tom's murder.
Alongside Howey, Gentry and La Torraca, the returning cast includes Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Jennifer Robertson, Katie Douglas and Chelsea Clark, among others. New additions to the ensemble include Sunny Mabrey as Georgia's estranged mother, Daisy, Ali Skovbye as Rainn and Kataem O'Connor as Isaiah.
Created by Sarah Lampert, Ginny and Georgia follows the complicated lives of Georgia Miller and her children as they attempt to build a new life in the fictional town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts. The first three seasons of the series are currently available to stream on Netflix.