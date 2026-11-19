Academy Award-winning actor Penelope Cruz is set to headline and produce Patricia, an upcoming domestic violence drama backed by Netflix, which has announced that production has begun. Directed by Argentinian-Spanish actor-filmmaker Juan Diego Botto, the project also marks the first narrative feature from Cruz's production banner Moonlyon.
Cruz plays the titular Patricia, a woman who escapes a 12-year abusive relationship only to face another battle in court, where she fears for the well-being of her children. The cast also includes Goya Toledo, Ramon Barea and Dylan Radley, among others.
Patricia marks Botto's second feature as a director following the 2022 thriller On The Fringe, which also starred Cruz. The film premiered in the Horizons section of the Venice Film Festival. Botto is also known for his acting credits in films such as The Suicide Squad and The Room Next Door.
Cruz, meanwhile, is currently enjoying a busy awards season with her performances in La Bola Negra, an Oscar frontrunner in the Best International Feature Film category, and Bunker. The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actor’s upcoming slate also includes The Intern director Nancy Meyers’ Paris Paramount, alongside Jude Law, and 500 Days of Summer filmmaker Marc Webb’s Day Drinker, co-starring Johnny Depp and Madelyn Cline.