Vin Diesel, whose recent years were filled with Fast and Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy films, is teaming up with scribe Mike McGrale and director Jamie Payne for a new action film titled Burial Hill. McGrale is the writer of Caine, a John Wick spinoff. Payne, on the other hand, helmed Netflix's Luther films and the series starring Idris Elba.
Marking his first non-Marvel and non-Fast & Furious role in a decade, Diesel will be seen playing a reclusive groundskeeper with a troubled past in Burial Hill. The film follows a young witness who is aware of the misdeeds of a corrupt State Police unit, as she seeks refuge in the cemetery where Diesel's character lives. He is then forced to confront his abandoned past and protect her at all costs from the corrupt cops.
Payne's credits include Outlander (2014), Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023), Doctor Who: The Time of the Doctor (2013), Child of Mine (2005), The Alienist (2018), and The White Princess (2017). With Burial Hill in pre-production and expected to go on the floor in 2027, Payne is presently finishing up the sequel to Luther.
Vin Diesel is currently working on Fast Forever, the eleventh and final mainline instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. The film is set for release on March 17, 2028.