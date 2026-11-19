JioHotstar has announced that the upcoming medical drama, Dr Hassan, is set to premire on December 11. Dr Hassan, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, is a remake of the English medical drama, House.
The series follows the eccentricities of Dr Hassan as he leaves no stone unturned, often earning the ire of his colleagues, in trying to solve medical mysteries.
Rohan Sippy is directing the upcoming series, which is adapted and written by Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, with Virat Basoya penning the dialogues. Banijay Asia has backed the series along with JioHotstar.
Speaking about the series, in a statement to the press, Nawazuddin said, "Growing up, I remember spending time around clinics and dispensaries in my hometown, and there were always such interesting people and situations unfolding there. Some of those memories came back to me when I read Dr Hassan. What I enjoyed about playing him was finding the balance between his exceptional intelligence and his very particular way of looking at the world. As an actor, you have to find these little nuances in a character: the way he speaks, reacts, behaves and relates to people around him. It was a lot of fun discovering those layers and bringing someone like Hassan to life. I’m grateful to JioHotstar for trusting me with this role. It’s rare to be handed a character this unusual, and their belief in taking bold creative swings made the experience all the more special."
The cast of the series includes Dia Mirza, Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu.
Apart from Dr Hassan, Nawazuddin will also star in Sohum Shah's Tumbbad 2. Directed by Adesh Prasad, the upcoming film will also star Alia Bhatt.