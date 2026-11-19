"With season 5, we look forward to taking this much-loved ensemble forward, as new challenges, evolving dynamics and unexpected turns bring fresh dimensions to life in the village. Panchayat is one of the only two Indian shows on OTT to have reached its fifth season, and this milestone would not have been possible without the continued support of Prime Video. We are truly grateful for our partnership and the role they have played in making this journey so special," Vijay added.