Prime Video on Wednesday announced the release date of the fifth season of Panchayat. The Deepak Kumar Mishra directorial starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta amongst others is scheduled to premiere on December 3.
As per a press release shared by the makers, the new season “builds on the franchise's enduring cultural connect, bringing audiences back to its quirky characters, village dynamics, and signature blend of understated humour, heartfelt moments, and local politics.”
Panchayat 5 is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). The series returns with its ensemble cast featuring Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak.
The show is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and created by him along with Chandan Kumar, and Arunabh Kumar.
According to the makers, Phulera has a new ruler, and everyone is curious about what Banrakas has planned as the new Pradhanpati. The question is, can he make Phulera great, or are his promises just another gimmick? With new power comes new rivalries and shifting equations in Phulera.
"Some stories become special because, over time, they become a part of our lives. Panchayat is one such story," said Manish Menghani, director and head of SVOD Content Acquisition, Prime Video India.
"As one of India's most successful and recognizable franchises, it is a matter of immense pride that the series is now returning for its fifth season, a milestone that reflects its remarkable journey and continued resonance with audiences," Manish added.
Vijay Koshy, president, The Viral Fever (TVF), said the love audiences have shown for Phulera and its people has reaffirmed their belief that the simplest stories, told with honesty and heart, can leave the deepest impact.
"With season 5, we look forward to taking this much-loved ensemble forward, as new challenges, evolving dynamics and unexpected turns bring fresh dimensions to life in the village. Panchayat is one of the only two Indian shows on OTT to have reached its fifth season, and this milestone would not have been possible without the continued support of Prime Video. We are truly grateful for our partnership and the role they have played in making this journey so special," Vijay added.