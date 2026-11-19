Tabu has been announced to star in Netflix's upcoming series, Tunnel Men. Shiv Rawail is serving as the showrunner for the upcoming series. He has previously worked as a director, on the streamer's The Railway Men.
Tunnel Men is based on the rescue operations conducted after a cave in Uttarakhand collapsed, trapping 41 construction workers within. This triggered a 16 day rescue operation which resulted in all the workers being rescued safely.
Saugata Mukherjee of YRF Entertainment is backing Tunnel Men, along with Netflix.
The upcoming series will be the first Hindi streaming series for Tabu. She was previously seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, and Dune: Prophecy, a spinoff to Denis Villeneuve's Dune trilogy.
Apart from Tunnel Men, Tabu will also be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. Tabu will reunite with Nagarjuna on the latter's 100th film, tentatively titled King100. In the upcoming film, which will release on December 24, Tabu will play Mahanthi Jhansi Rani.