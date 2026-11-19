Apart from Tunnel Men, Tabu will also be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. Tabu will reunite with Nagarjuna on the latter's 100th film, tentatively titled King100. In the upcoming film, which will release on December 24, Tabu will play Mahanthi Jhansi Rani.