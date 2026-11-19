One of the central themes of Gondhal is the role of women in a patriarchal society. Gondhal’s protagonist, Suman (Ishita Deshmukh), has enough agency to deal with all the malice and injustice around her. As Santosh explains, “She does not openly challenge patriarchy in the film. But what she does to be with her lover can feel radical in our country." The film even opens with an unassuming yet single-take scene of a man and his grandson walking to attend Gondhal, a ritual featuring folk music and percussion that summons deities to bless newlyweds. Explaining the decision to film the first scene in one take, the director reveals, “In my childhood, I also used to walk to Gondhal with my grandfather. I wanted the audience to see that moment from the boy's point of view. Continuity allows for better immersion into the story in terms of emotions, which is why I left it uninterrupted.”