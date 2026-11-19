Twenty years in cinema can change an actor in many ways. From being known for his Comedy Time show to coming into the spotlight with Mungaru Male (2006), Ganesh has given audiences several memorable characters, particularly the romantic hero whose charm, smile, and effortless screen presence became his trademark. Popularly known as the Golden Star, he has built a strong connection with audiences across generations. The films got bigger, the audience grew, and the expectations that came with a Friday release only increased. But when Ganesh looks back on his journey, he doesn't seem particularly interested in measuring it by numbers or box-office records. For him, it began with much smaller dreams.
“I came into this industry because I wanted people to recognise my talent. I wanted them to see me on screen. When I started, my dreams were simple. I wanted to build a proper house for my parents, buy a Maruti 800 and make sure my brothers were settled in business. I didn't even know you could get paid for doing something you loved. You would come to the set, get food and snacks, and also receive a salary. It was all new to me,” he says with a laugh.
That enthusiasm seems to have stayed with him. Even after two decades, Ganesh speaks about cinema with the enthusiasm of someone who hasn't quite gotten used to the idea of being a star. There was a time when he was signing films at a pace that would have made most actors pause for breath. Looking back, does he think he could have been more selective? “Sometimes I look back and wonder what an adamant fellow I was. If I liked a story, I would immediately say yes. I never really stopped to think about whether the director was experienced or whether it was his first film. Today, I may look at things with a little more experience, but I still trust my instinct. If something connects with me in a few seconds, I go with it,” says Ganesh, adding that he is still not immune to the nerves that come with a new release. “People may think that once you have been in the industry for so long, you get used to it. But that is not true. The moment the film releases, you are waiting to know how the audience has received it. If you don't have those butterflies, I don't think you are human,” he says.
His next film, Brindavihari, reunites him with director Srinivas Raju after Krishna Pranaya Sakhi. The film is set in the 1940s and features Devika Bhat and Malvika Sharma as the female leads, along with an interesting ensemble cast. It is a different setting from the contemporary romantic stories audiences have come to associate with him. “Brindavihari has a very interesting setting. We have tried to make the world feel real. We have used actual locations instead of depending entirely on studio sets. The period is important to the story, and the places become part of what we are telling,” he explains.
Ganesh plays Madhava, a character he describes as innocent, whose concerns go beyond personal disputes. The story also touches upon the British period, giving the film a wider setting. The two female characters, he adds, have their own shades and are not written in the usual way. “Madhava is an innocent person. His problems are not simply about one person or a personal grudge. There is a larger world around him. Except for my character, every other actor, including the heroines, has different shades to their characters. There is a lot happening in the film, but what I am particularly looking forward to is the climax. I think audiences will connect with the way it ends,” he says.
Brindavihari is also said to be the biggest-budget film of Ganesh's career. However, he is not particularly interested in distinguishing between films made for a wider market and those that stay closer to home. The question of taking Kannada films to audiences beyond the state comes up, especially as films find viewers across languages. “My first priority will always be Kannada cinema. If Brindavihari does well and reaches audiences outside Karnataka, I will be very happy. There is nothing wrong with taking our films to a wider audience. But my roots are here. Kannada cinema has given me everything, and that will always remain important to me,” he says.
Away from the demands of film sets and release schedules, Ganesh says he has found ways to keep himself grounded. His routine includes going to the gym and practising meditation, but he believes that peace of mind has little to do with what one earns or achieves. “Don't take everything too seriously. If you do that, you will invite trouble into your life. Money and success do not automatically give you peace. That has to come from within. I don't have regrets or bitterness. I have hope, trust and gratitude for the people who have supported me through these years,” he says.
For an actor who has spent twenty years entertaining audiences, the measure of a good day may still be simple. “I have received so many letters, so much love and blessings from people. I am grateful for all of it. If I can make someone smile when they come to watch my film in a theatre, that is enough for me,” he concludes.