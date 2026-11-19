That enthusiasm seems to have stayed with him. Even after two decades, Ganesh speaks about cinema with the enthusiasm of someone who hasn't quite gotten used to the idea of being a star. There was a time when he was signing films at a pace that would have made most actors pause for breath. Looking back, does he think he could have been more selective? “Sometimes I look back and wonder what an adamant fellow I was. If I liked a story, I would immediately say yes. I never really stopped to think about whether the director was experienced or whether it was his first film. Today, I may look at things with a little more experience, but I still trust my instinct. If something connects with me in a few seconds, I go with it,” says Ganesh, adding that he is still not immune to the nerves that come with a new release. “People may think that once you have been in the industry for so long, you get used to it. But that is not true. The moment the film releases, you are waiting to know how the audience has received it. If you don't have those butterflies, I don't think you are human,” he says.