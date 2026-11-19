Shankarabharanna explores the bond between Shine Shetty's Shankar and the vehicle that defines his life. Directed by Sumanth Bhat, the Kannada film is produced by Shreeshaila, Divakar Shetty and Shine Shetty under Rangasthala Studios. The film also stars Tanvi Ram, marking her Kannada debut, along with an ensemble cast. Unlike the conventional hero, Shankar is introduced as a grease-covered bus driver. Shine sees beauty in that imperfection. “Usually, a protagonist is trim and proper. But Shankar is covered in grease, and that is his driving force. I think of a lotus growing in mud before being placed at a mother's feet. Sometimes, our imperfections are what make things truly perfect.”
Beyond producing, Shine has also written the story, based on a 2021 bus journey. The idea became a journey across Karnataka during the shoot and promotions. “We travelled with it and lived with it for 1.5 years. People form emotional attachments to old vehicles. At colleges, people would ask whether the Shankarabharanna team was coming and whether the bus would come too. This bus gave life to me, Sumanth sir and the entire cast and crew,” says Shine.
The film draws from coastal stories Shine heard growing up, including those told by his grandmother. “You realise similar stories exist in different towns. The details change, but there are shared threads that you collect when writing something rooted in the soil,” he says.
Preparing for the role meant learning to drive a bus in Bengaluru and obtaining a heavy vehicle license. “When you are carrying actors and crew members, their lives are in your hands. It is a responsibility as an actor and producer. Today, I can practically drive a lorry too!” he laughs.
After working across television and films and exploring different ventures, Shine says his production banner gives him a say in the stories he wants to tell. Rangassthala Studios aims to make films that audiences across Karnataka can connect with. “When you want to tell a particular story, working in other spaces can limit your influence over creative decisions. If you want that authority, the platform has to be yours,” he says.
With humour, horror and drama coming together, Shine describes Shankarabharanna as pure entertainment. The film has also earned a nomination and screening in China. “This bus has taken us a very long way, literally and through the art of cinema. It is now taking us across Karnataka before it reaches theatres on November 20,” he says.
Divakar Shetty, who produced the film along with Shine, says the project has been a personal journey for the actor. "Shankarabharanna is essentially his baby. We spent nearly six to eight months on it, and I could clearly see his 10 to 12 years of experience and passion pouring into this project. He wanted to channel everything he had gathered over the years into this film, and he guided it every step of the way.”
Not everyone understood Shine's faith in the project, the team and the bus. Shine recalls Divakar's trust. “Even as an accidental producer stepping into my very first film, he trusted me to build a metaphorical hundred-floor building. That faith is what brought Shankarabharanna to life.”