For Samruddhi Manjunath, cinema and politics are two different worlds, and he wants to keep them that way. Having ventured into film production through his association with Darshan's Chakravarthy, he has since backed projects such as Life Jothe Ondh Selfie, directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, and his subsequent production featuring Dhanveerrah.
His next production is Ganesh's Brindavihari, made under the banner of Virat Sai Creations LLP and directed by Srinivas Raju. The film also stars Devika Bhat and Malvika Sharma in the lead roles, with Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, Lakshmi and Ramkumar in supporting roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Venkat R Prasad, editor KM Prakash and music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, who makes his Kannada debut with the film. With Brindavihari gearing up for release on November 27, the producer talks about his journey and his ambition to continue working in both fields.
His association with cinema began even before he entered politics. Brindavihari came about after Ganesh suggested that they work on a good story. After listening to three or four scripts, Samruddhi found himself drawn to the fourth. What followed was nearly two years of work, from shooting to post-production.
As someone involved in politics, Samruddhi is conscious of keeping his two roles distinct. He believes both fields can offer recognition, but neither should influence the other. "I want to love cinema as cinema, and politics as politics. If I try to make cinema while bringing politics into it, things can get complicated. You have to give people what they love," he says.
His approach to filmmaking comes from an interest in stories rooted in everyday relationships and emotions. Samruddhi watches around two films a week, paying attention to characters and scenes that stay with him. For him, a film need not connect with audiences through every moment. Even one scene that strikes an emotional chord can make a difference.
"I like village-based, emotional stories. Stories about people who may not have parents or close relatives but find meaningful relationships elsewhere appeal to me. Friendships and people who stand by each other till the end are things audiences connect with. I bring real-life experiences into my films," he says.
He is also keen on reaching younger audiences with Brindavihari. Samruddhi believes that creating a buzz around a film has become important, particularly when reaching Gen Z viewers. He points to the promotional events held in Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru and Hubballi as part of the film's campaign.
"Just making a film and releasing it does not mean people will notice it. When you organise an event and create some buzz, people turn around and take a look. That is why publicity matters," he says.
For Samruddhi, the commitment to cinema remains strong. "I believe that if even one aspect of a film connects with people, the effort has served its purpose," he says.