What does it take to be a fan of Dr Rajkumar? In director S Bangaru's upcoming film Bhale Huchcha, the answer lies in the life of a man who worships the legendary actor like a god. Carrying the tagline 'Dr Rajkumar Abhimani', the film brings together comedy and emotion while exploring the world of an ardent fan of Annavru.
Produced by HK Shivaprakash under the Balaji Cine Combines banner, the film marks Bangaru's return to direction after a long gap. He had earlier directed Kaalgejje and has written the story and screenplay for Bhale Huchcha. The film features Avinash and Nisarga in the lead roles, while Arumugam Ravishankar, Bhavya and Tabla Nani play important characters.
Speaking about the film, producer Shivaprakash says, "Dr Rajkumar is not just an actor; he is an emotion for Kannadigas. We are trying to tell the story of one of his fans through this film. Every Rajkumar fan should feel that this is their own story. We have not compromised on the story or the songs, and we hope audiences will welcome the film."
Bangaru says he had been waiting to make a film with a good story and a subject he could connect with. "I wanted to make a film with good sensibilities, and producer Shivaprakash assured me of his support. There is comedy as well as an emotional story. The narrative revolves around a man who worships Annavru like a god. Having actors such as Ravishankar, Bhavya, Tabla Nani and Avinash is a great strength for the film," he says.
For Ravishankar, playing a Dr Rajkumar fan was a matter of pride. "We have all grown up watching his films and listening to his songs. We have portrayed that admiration with a lot of love," he says.
Music director Palani D Senapathi says Dr Rajkumar's songs served as the inspiration for the film's music. Senior director S Mahender, who recently unveiled a song from the film, praised the Kannada-themed number and wished the team success. The makers are expected to announce the release date soon.