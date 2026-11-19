Nadiya Moidu is a ball of energy, and you can sense it when you speak with her. She is voluble, eloquent, and articulate at the same time. "My mind is never at rest," she laughs. Age clearly isn't catching up, as she is almost always upbeat, constantly channelling her energy creatively into acting, dancing, drawing, and lately, music. It's probably why Nadiya doesn't miss the world of movies much while she's away with family in Mumbai. There really is no time to miss.
Living life on her own terms
"I was never a very academic person, but I have always been creatively high. I don't like to be idle and keep myself busy and occupied. My friends make fun of how I put these different feathers on my hat. While in Mumbai, I'm content with my family, friends, and my own little private space. Down South, my world is very different... more of cinema conversations," says Nadiya.
Being away means she's not always privy to the "local cinema culture," but the actor clearly has no regrets as she wishes to live life on her "own terms and choices." She adds, "I might not be entirely aware of what's happening around in the industry or the new trends or the casting calls, but I'm fine with it. I go purely by my gut when picking scripts, only ensuring that my character contributes something substantial to the film. When I leave my house to go make a film, there has to be some meaning to it. There are both benefits and shortcomings with this approach. The bigger advantage is that I have a life beyond cinema. I feel blessed that I can run two parallel lives like that. In short, I get the best of both worlds, so I'm not complaining."
A different kind of Bachelor Party
Nadiya is currently in her "work world" as Bachelor Party D'eux hits screens on Friday with considerable hype. She plays a crucial role in this multistarrer, directed by Amal Neerad. This is, in fact, her second outing with the director after Bheeshma Parvam, and Nadiya can't praise him enough. "Amal is a man of detail," she notes. "His aesthetic sense is excellent, and since he is also a cinematographer, he knows how things will shape up. And his eye for detail isn't limited to the visuals. Even with actors, he is very minutely attentive, which helps."
Much like Bheeshma Parvam, Bachelor Party D'eux also gives Nadiya scope to rub shoulders with an eclectic mix of actors. Naslen, Soubin Shahir, Tovino Thomas, Sreenath Bhasi, Rajisha Vijayan, Jyothirmayee, Hansika Krishna... to name a few. Despite being the most experienced of the lot, the veteran says the film was a constant learning curve. "I really enjoy working on such mulitistarrers because there's always something to learn from someone. Everybody comes with a different energy and experience. Most of them in this film are much younger, and for me, it is like being exposed to today's world."
Bachelor Party D'eux, the makers have repeatedly clarified, has no connection with Amal's 2012-released film, apart from the fact that it's a "spiritual sequel". While admitting that she watched the first film only recently, Nadiya reiterates the makers' stance. "Both the films are very different in terms of mood and treatment."
Beyond all the action and machismo
With the promos largely centered around the men, much like the first film, it's quite natural to wonder what new the women would bring to the table. Nadiya, however, is quick to clarify, "We, women, bring the estrogen to this testosterone-driven film. Yes, the film is largely about the youngsters and whatever action you have seen in the trailer, but there's also a human side to all these characters, which is where the emotional connection lies."
While she is aware of the influx of violent narratives that has infested Indian cinema at large, Nadiya is quick to defend Bachelor Party D'eux, refusing to put it in the same box. "I would call it an aesthetically shot action film, with Amal doing what he does best," she underlines. "In fact, I love to watch such well-made action. I might be getting older, but I would still love to do an action film.”
Adding that every brand of cinema has a shelf life, she notes, "Cinema always comes with trends and stereotypes. You just need one particular film to build that. When Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu released, people showered love on my character Girly because everything about her was fresh. But you can't keep repeating it because people would eventually get tired. So, I think it is just a matter of time before people start seeking a change."
As a viewer, Nadiya says she is at the other end of the spectrum, leaning more toward light-hearted stuff. "I'm a rom-com person, who also enjoys a bit of drama. But I do watch different genres just to understand that part of filmmaking. I typically don't enjoy sci-fi much, because it is sometimes very complicated to understand." She also adds that she is drawn to films that go beyond mere entertainment. "Cinema could be an eye-opener on things that you might have never thought of. It widens our outlook on life and helps us understand other people. Like, say, Dorothy, which was superbly made with unbelievable performances. It brings a much-needed awareness about a certain section of society. I also enjoyed watching Lokah, which had a refreshing female superhero. More recently, I liked Aasha and Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakar."
Women evading stereotypes
Effusing praise on Urvashi's performance in Aasha, Nadiya is genuinely happy that one of her contemporaries from the 80s is still finding such varied roles. "I'm proud to see that there are still roles written for Urvashi and Radikaa, another good friend, at this stage of their careers. It is every female actor's dream to get such roles, irrespective of their age and experience." Nadiya goes on to recall how such strong characters were written for female actors in the 80s before the industry went on a different track altogether with an "increasing demand for films celebrating heroism and machismo.”
She, however, feels things look promising now with writers adapting to changing times and exploring morally complex characters. "We now have many brilliant writers who see the world in all its complexities. Times have changed. The world has changed. People have changed, and there is so much grey today that writers could tap into. I think that is why women are getting more interesting characters, unlike before when they were largely reduced to binaries of black and white. I'm actually looking forward to playing such challenging characters of different shades. Of course, it has to be relatively within my comfort zone and the boundaries that I've set myself."
Learning to unlearn
The shift, Nadiya says, is not just limited to conceiving layered, complex characters but to the whole approach to performances. After having worked with legendary directors like Fazil, Joshiy, and Hariharan, Nadiya says she equally enjoys working with the new crop of filmmakers who offer more freedom to emote and enact. "The kind of school that I come from, we never thought of exploring characters beyond what writers and directors originally conceived. We were used to getting our lines and delivering them, which worked back then. For example, when I first worked with Fazil uncle, he would enact certain scenes to ensure I got the character’s pulse. But today, most of the directors I’ve worked with, be it Anjali Menon, Mahesh Narayanan, Jeethu Joseph, Madhumitha, and of course, Amal, only make us understand the scene. They explain the scene and its mood in a way that helps us think differently and bring out the character as they envisioned. There’s a lot of back-and-forth communication about what the character demands. It is challenging, yet I'm learning something new. You can improvise a lot; include your own input. As an actor, I might not be initially sure, but when it comes off, we unearth a new facet of our acting style."