The shift, Nadiya says, is not just limited to conceiving layered, complex characters but to the whole approach to performances. After having worked with legendary directors like Fazil, Joshiy, and Hariharan, Nadiya says she equally enjoys working with the new crop of filmmakers who offer more freedom to emote and enact. "The kind of school that I come from, we never thought of exploring characters beyond what writers and directors originally conceived. We were used to getting our lines and delivering them, which worked back then. For example, when I first worked with Fazil uncle, he would enact certain scenes to ensure I got the character’s pulse. But today, most of the directors I’ve worked with, be it Anjali Menon, Mahesh Narayanan, Jeethu Joseph, Madhumitha, and of course, Amal, only make us understand the scene. They explain the scene and its mood in a way that helps us think differently and bring out the character as they envisioned. There’s a lot of back-and-forth communication about what the character demands. It is challenging, yet I'm learning something new. You can improvise a lot; include your own input. As an actor, I might not be initially sure, but when it comes off, we unearth a new facet of our acting style."