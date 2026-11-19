Njodi: One More Time has wrapped principal photography after a 72-day shoot, the makers announced on Wednesday. The project marks popular social media content creator Hashir's second outing as a lead actor after the phenomenal success of Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros, the second instalment in the coming-of-age comedy-drama franchise that also introduced his fellow content creators Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy and Vinayak V.
Written and directed by debutant JS Jithin, Njodi also stars Lukman Avaran, Ameen and Chandu Salimkumar in important roles. Reportedly a time-loop film, its plot details remain under wraps. It is produced by Amal Paulson and Tony Jose under the banners of Sooper Dooper Films and Midnight Sun Films, respectively. The technical crew includes cinematographer Viswajith Odukkathil, editor Nidhin Raj Arol and art director Vinod Raveendran. Icon Cinemas will oversee the film's distribution.
Hashir was last seen in a cameo in the Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph-Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Athiradi.