Njodi: One More Time has wrapped principal photography after a 72-day shoot, the makers announced on Wednesday. The project marks popular social media content creator Hashir's second outing as a lead actor after the phenomenal success of Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros, the second instalment in the coming-of-age comedy-drama franchise that also introduced his fellow content creators Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy and Vinayak V.