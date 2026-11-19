It was previously announced that after the 2024 film Boat, Chimbudeven is set to helm a new film titled Navoria. Makers of the Vemal-led film unveiled the first look.
In addition to Vemal, the film also stars Ann Sheetal in the lead. The cast is rounded out by Vadivukkarasi, Balaji Sakthivel, Bala Saravanan, Nizhalgal Ravi Aari Arjunan, Thambi Ramaiah, and Appukutty.
The film, expected to combine fantasy and adventure elements, is produced by TPC Dream House and Chimbudeven Entertainment. On the technical side, composer D Imman is joining hands with Chimbudeven for the first time, with cinematographer M Sukumar, editor Sreejith Sarang and stunt director Silva completing the crew. Navoria also brings Vemal and Chimbudeven together for the first time.
While the makers have announced the release window of December, the date is yet to be finalised. Vemal had two releases this year, Vadam and Sandakkari, with the latter getting a release after almost a decade-long delay.