Dodd, on the other hand, is popular for her performance as Francesca Bridgerton. She replaced Ruby Stokes to play an adult Francesca, who becomes Francesca Stirling in season 3. In the recent season 4, she loses her husband, Lord Kilmartin. She is all set to lead the fifth season of Bridgerton alongside Masali Baduza, who plays Michaela Stirling. On the film front, the actor will also be seen next in Family Secrets.