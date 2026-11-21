Nick Jonas and Hannah Dodd are all set to babysit together before, maybe, falling in love in Netflix's Christmas rom-com, The More The Merrier. The singer and the Bridgerton season 5 lead actor have been announced as the leads of the upcoming film, which will be helmed by Ari Sandel.
Netflix's official plotline of the film reads, "When a perennial bachelor (Jonas) must suddenly step in to take care of his cousin’s infant child, his carefree life is completely upended. Just as he begins to get a grip on life as a dad, fresh complications arise: The child’s godmother (Dodd) appears over the holidays to claim custody. What unfolds is a love story neither of them saw coming."
Tamara Chestna has written the screenplay for The More The Merrier. Netflix is yet to announce details about the extended cast. Monarch Media's Steve Barnett and Lincoln Road Films' Mark Ross produce alongside Jonas and Spencer Berman for Powered by Jonas and Chestna. Executive producers are Alan Powell and Vicky Patel for Monarch Media. A premiere date is yet to be announced.
Earlier this year, Jonas was seen in Power Ballad, a musical comedy, alongside Paul Rudd. Up next, he has Jumanji: Open World, in which he will be seen alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and more. The film is scheduled to open in theatres on December 25. In the pipeline, he also has Eli Craig's White Elephant, yet another holiday film, but in the horror genre.
Dodd, on the other hand, is popular for her performance as Francesca Bridgerton. She replaced Ruby Stokes to play an adult Francesca, who becomes Francesca Stirling in season 3. In the recent season 4, she loses her husband, Lord Kilmartin. She is all set to lead the fifth season of Bridgerton alongside Masali Baduza, who plays Michaela Stirling. On the film front, the actor will also be seen next in Family Secrets.