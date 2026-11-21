Krishna Ajai Rao and Brinda Acharya are set to bring their on-screen pairing to theatres this festive season with their upcoming film, Partner. The makers have officially confirmed that the film will hit screens across the state during Sankranti.
Having recently completed its censor formalities, Partner has been awarded a U/A certificate. Ahead of its theatrical arrival, the film has already generated positive buzz with its soundtrack. Two tracks—'Amora', sung by Kunal Ganjawala, and 'Lavalavike'—have received a warm response from listeners, each crossing over a million views online.
Buoyed by the musical reception, the team is gearing up for a wide release. Prashanth Baguru, who recently made a mark in distribution with Premada Oorali, has acquired the Karnataka theatrical rights for Partner under his banner, Baguru Talkies.
Speaking about his decision to back the project, Prashanth Baguru says, "I have already watched the film. It is a clean family entertainer that audiences can watch together without any hesitation. With viewers increasingly gravitating toward family-oriented content lately, I decided to distribute Partner statewide. It is poised to make a strong impact in the Kannada film industry this new year."
Directed by Shiva Tejas—marking his third collaboration with Ajai Rao after Dhairyam and Dil Pasand—Partner is bankrolled by Harish Devithandre under the HPR Enterprises banner.
The film features an ensemble supporting cast including Rangayana Raghu, Mugu Suresh, Gaurav Shetty, Manohar Gowda, Chithkala Biradar, Giri Shivanna, Sushmitha Gowda, Aravind Rao, Shree Bhavya, and Madhumathi. On the technical front, Love Mocktail-fame Nakul Abhyankar has composed the music, while Sugnan handles cinematography and KM Prakash oversees editing.