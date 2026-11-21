Meenakshi Madhavan plays the female lead in Chadang, which also features Suresh Krishna, Sona Nair, Jagadish, Nihal Nizam, Biju Sopanam and Sreejith Babu. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Hello Rashad, editing by Kannan Mohan and music by Bibin Ashok. It is produced by Dolwin Kuriakose, Mani Delta, Shabeer Malavattath and M Star Entertainment.