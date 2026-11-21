The Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Chadang has wrapped up filming, the makers announced on Friday. Billed as a horror comedy set against the backdrop of a family in Malabar, the film is directed by debutant Abhijith Sarya. It is jointly scripted by Abhijith and Vishnu Vinodan.
Meenakshi Madhavan plays the female lead in Chadang, which also features Suresh Krishna, Sona Nair, Jagadish, Nihal Nizam, Biju Sopanam and Sreejith Babu. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Hello Rashad, editing by Kannan Mohan and music by Bibin Ashok. It is produced by Dolwin Kuriakose, Mani Delta, Shabeer Malavattath and M Star Entertainment.
Vineeth was last seen in Abhinav Sunder Nayak-Naslen's Mollywood Times. The actor-filmmaker is also reportedly planning his next directorial venture, with unconfirmed reports suggesting a reunion with Nivin Pauly.