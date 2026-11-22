On a tense dinner date in Kolkata’s Chinatown, Hillary tells her boyfriend, Henry, that she is leaving the country in search of better opportunities. His response to this impending loss—in a city where he was born and raised and which he calls home, yet where he continues to feel like an outsider—drives the narrative of Shomik Basuray’s short film From Nowhere. Set in Kolkata’s twin Chinatowns, Tangra and Tiretta Bazaar, the film offers a rare glimpse into the city’s dwindling Chinese community, whose roots date back to the 18th century.

Recently screened at the Interfilm Berlin Film Festival, the film draws on the lived experiences of the Hakka community. Its dialogues are primarily in Hakka, a language spoken by roughly 3,000 people in India today, and all the actors belong to the community. “I wanted to make the film as authentic as possible,” says Basuray. None of the actors, he points out, are professional performers. “They didn’t actually have to perform their roles; they effectively played their own lives.”

The research for the film began around five years ago, when Basuray, an advertising filmmaker based in Mumbai, met Hillary Chu, a makeup artist from the Hakka community. She introduced him to her cousin, Kenneth Emmanuel Liao, whose life would eventually inspire the film. Over the years, Basuray and Liao became friends. During his visits to Kolkata, Basuray would walk with him through Tangra and Tiretta Bazaar, visiting temples, social clubs, schools and restaurants to understand the community’s everyday life. Both Liao and Chu act in the film.

The film’s title reflects the community’s complicated relationship with belonging. “The Chinese community in Kolkata has a peculiar feeling of rootlessness,” says Basuray. “They want to preserve their heritage and culture. When they move abroad, they don’t feel they have a lot in common with the Chinese diaspora from mainland China. They are emotionally attached to the city, yet feel like outsiders.”

Bringing the actors’ lived experiences to the screen called for an unconventional production process. Basuray initially wrote the dialogues in English, conducting readings and exercises with the cast before having the script translated into Hakka with the help of Liao, Chu and another actor, Pauline Li. The film was shot at Nam Soon Temple and a family-run restaurant in Tangra.

For Basuray, however, the film’s concerns extend well beyond Kolkata’s Chinese community. “Identity, diaspora, marginalisation, alienation, the sense of ‘othering’ is experienced by many immigrant and minority communities in India and many parts of the world,” he says. “This film is an examination of identity, of wanting to belong.”