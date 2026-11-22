A recent addition to the nascent Diwali movie genre—a parallel to the Christmas movies of the West—Meethe Mein Kya Hai is a family drama set during the festive season. At its centre is Jai (Ritwik Bhowmik), a grief-stricken widower grappling with the death of his wife, Tara (Kanika Kapur). As he navigates his family’s Diwali reunion, his sister Sana’s (Dalai) secret marriage sparks chaos.

Director Radhika Bansal portrays a family negotiating differences, grief and celebration with subtlety. However, this restraint translates into a lack of emotional depth, making it difficult for the film to connect with its audience. Weak writing further undermines the narrative.

The film is held together by its cast. It is easy to connect with Jai, and you find yourself wishing he didn’t have to endure so much grief. Despite her brief screen time, Kanika Kapur has a radiant presence that leaves you wanting more. Dalai fits the role of the family’s bubbly rebel, while the parents bring warmth to their performances. Ayesha Raza, as the mother, does what she does best—extra points for her styling.

The grandmother’s Lucknow bungalow lends the film an old-world charm. A candlelit dinner following a power outage emerges as its most memorable sequence. The darkness on Diwali becomes a fitting metaphor for the coexistence of grief and celebration.

However, the film is a compilation of missed opportunities and underdeveloped arcs. It rarely allows tension to build. The generational conflict between Sana and her mother resolves too neatly, while the idea of acceptance surrounding Sana’s marriage is explored rather superficially.

The most unusual, yet awkwardly handled, arc is the dynamic between the family’s 13-year-old neighbour, Meera, and Jai. Through Meera’s infatuation with a man more than twice her age, Bansal attempts to explore a taboo yet natural adolescent emotion. The problem lies not in the attraction itself but in its portrayal. Her feelings could have been subtly hinted at and acknowledged without resorting to confessions and confrontations. Their bond could have been handled with greater sensitivity.