From the comfort of ordinary stories to the pitfalls of formula-driven filmmaking, Pankaj Tripathi makes a case for keeping cinema honest. In this conversation, he discusses his latest film, Parivarik ManuRanjan, his return to theatre, his new role on the censor board, and why Hindi cinema needs to break free of templates.

Your recent film, Parivarik ManuRanjan, won audiences over with its simplicity. Do you feel that creators have underestimated the audience’s appetite for simple, feel-good films?

Absolutely. So much so that when I read the story, I immediately called Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun Sharma, saying that I had to be part of this film. I felt doing this film was important because we are in pursuit of chasing the extraordinary and, in doing so, have forgotten the joy that being ordinary brings.

I recall a time when we used to watch relatable stories in films such as Chhoti Si Baat and Namkeen. These were stories about ordinary people and everyday life. We have gotten so used to elaborate, masala-driven fare and storytelling that we have forgotten the joy of ‘comfort food’, which, in this case, is watching simple, everyday films and stories that are an extension of your life.

What was it like playing Ranjan Dubey in the film?

The reason I did this film was solely that it had no gimmicks or formula. It was told in a straightforward, linear format about two people who meet. For me, the biggest risk here was to showcase the innocence of my character, Ranjan Dubey, who is ruffled by the presence of a beautiful woman. For me, it was imperative to retain Dubey’s naivety, as he is so fazed by her presence. The fact that there is no relationship between the two is important because that was never the point. Neither is it a traditional story in its treatment because we haven’t seen a plot like this before. The interesting point is that even the possibility of a relationship is left unsaid. A character like Ranjan Dubey is someone I resonate with. This is how I view men and what they should be like, and the values they should uphold.

You also returned to theatre after 12 years with the musical comedy Lailaaj. What was it like to share the stage with your daughter?

It has been wonderful to go back to where I came from. We have been travelling with my group and performing across cities. We have already produced three to four plays. It is a great space to introduce new talent so that they can get their feet into the world of acting.

Sharing the stage with my daughter was memorable. I look at her innocence and zeal to learn, and it is endearing. It took me back in time—to when I was growing up and wondering how one would act, what one should do to perform well, and dealing with all those uncertainties that became the fuel to pursue the craft. What I did realise while performing on stage this time was that it is important for actors to perform theatre once in a while because the option of retakes in cinema makes one complacent. Theatre doesn’t give you that option. An actor should always be on the edge. Being in a comfort zone is actually most detrimental to one’s evolution as a performer. I enjoy being on the precipice while performing on stage; you are always alert.

You have recently been appointed as a member of the censor board. As an actor, what do you think is the need of the hour when it comes to being part of an institution that is integral to the evaluation of films?

I feel that if you want to bring about change, that is also possible by being part of the system. The first meeting was fruitful, where several of us put our points of view across. This included filmmakers such as Priyadarshan and many others who also voiced their concerns.

It was my first meeting, and I am trying to understand the system as well. What was discussed was how to make the process convenient for both the filmmaker and the board, and what concerns needed to be highlighted.

What I understood was that there are guidelines, and then there is certification. Those in charge of implementing these guidelines need to be wise. Every member comes with their own sensibilities. I just want things to go well so that it’s a win-win for all.

Do you feel writers are not given their due, as many feel that by the time their vision reaches the screen, it has been diluted? They are often regarded as the lowest common denominator, when they actually form the core. Is there a disconnect?

Writing is the soul of any story. The writer is the creator, and sadly, Hindi cinema treats everything like a project and leaves the writer behind. If the writing is weak, neither a top cameraman, an editor, nor an actor can make it interesting. But if the writing is strong, it manages to hold on its own, irrespective of the challenges.

There is no disconnect per se. I am also trying to co-produce something, and as we go through stories, I have noticed the conversations in the room. There may be a story you like, but when the team, at first glance, thinks it involves excessive expenditure and carries more risk than the potential return on investment, one ends up looking for a low-cost story.

So that becomes a huge factor, given the budgets, in determining whether one can do justice to a story or not. That’s one aspect. Secondly, we are all cashing in on templates. If one horror comedy works, everyone wants to make horror comedies. For me, discarding templates is important because I cannot work on four films that have the same framework.