Thirty six years after a young Kevin McCallister turned his family's Christmas blunder into holiday classic, Macaulay Culkin is preparing to return to the house that made him a star. According to reports, a new Home Alone sequel is in early development at Disney, with Macaulay Culkin set to reprise his iconic role.
Comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg who were behind Pineapple Express, Sausage Party and The Studio are writing and producing the project under their Point Grey banner. But this time, the story could be less about a child left behind and more about a father who has lost his way.
The duo are also working with Culkin as the actor had previously revealed his idea of the sequel. The news comes after Macaulay Culkin showed interest in reprising his Home Alone character during his "A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin" tour in November 2025. The actor mentioned that he "wouldn’t be completely allergic” to playing Kevin again, provided the project was right.
In the Home Alone actor's idea for a potential sequel, an older Kevin, now a widowed or divorced father, becomes so consumed by work that he neglects his relationship with his child. After a fall out, Kevin gets locked out of his own house with his son setting traps to keep him out - reversing the film's central joke.
Directed by Chris Columbus, the original Home Alone that released in 1990 followed an eight year old Kevin McCallister who is accidently left behind at home by his large family who fly to Paris for Christmas. Kevin is tasked with defending the house from two burglars. Directed by the same filmmaker, Culkin reprised his role in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992.
Culkin did not continue to appear in the other instalments. Alex D Linz took over the role of Kevin in Home Alone 3, followed by other protagonists in the future installments. However, Culkin has reportedly revisited Kevin in recent years through commercials and public appearances.
The project remains in its early development and no director or cast members' have been announced. Disney has declined to comment on the subject and it is unclear whether the final screenplay will follow Culkin's original pitch.