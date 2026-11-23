The upcoming thriller Cupid, starring Daisy Ridley and Catherine Zeta-Jones, has added Project Hail Mary actor Milana Vayntrub to its cast. Also starring in the film are Judy Greer, Darren Criss, and Travis Fimmel.



Cupid follows a couple (Ridley and Criss), whose marriage is on shaky ground. They decide to repair their relationship at the home of an unorthodox marriage counselor (Zeta-Jones). What looked helpful and beneficial at first takes a very dark turn.



Produced by Wyolah Films, the psychological thriller is written by Van Dyke Brothers and directed by Tate Taylor. The production is underway in Mississippi. Taylor made his debut with the 2003 film Chicken Party. He went on to direct Pretty Ugly People, The Help, Get On Up, The Girl on the Train, Ma, Ava, and he last made Breaking News in Yuba County.



In addition to Project Hail Mary, Vayntrub is also known for Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story, Werewolves Within, Die Hart, This Is Us, and Silicon Valley.