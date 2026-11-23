On Saturday, the makers of the fourth season of Aashram, announced that the upcoming season has wrapped filming. Bobby Deol leads the cast of the series, which is directed by National award winner Prakash Jha.
Aashram season four was announced in August this year and subsequently went on floors. Dishaa Jha, Prakash's daughter, is producing the series under the Prakash Jha Pictures banner along with Rishabh Kohli, who backs the under Parivartan Pictures banner.
Reprising their roles from the previous seasons are Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Parinitaa Seth, Khan Jahangir Khan, Tanmay Ranjan, Sachin Shroff, and Preeti Sood. Joining the fourth season are Neetu Chandra Srivastava, Pankhuri Gidwani, Armaan Parikh, Dhruv Chaudhary, and Akshay Oberoi.
The crew for Aashram season four includes cinematographer Chandan Kowli and editor Santosh Mandal.
While Bobby Deol was seen in the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, he will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming untitled film, which also stars Ahaan Pandey, Sharvari, and Aaishvary Thackeray.