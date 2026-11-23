Giving more details about the central theme of the film, that promisingly explores folklore and mythology, Karan Johar captioned the post, “Shri Krishna sent it away We humans brought it back. Dharma Productions & Dopamine Studios presents Kaaliya.” On the occasion, the makers also announced the release date for the film — Kaaliya is set to arrive on May 5, 2028. Kartik Aaryan is also credited as one of the producers.