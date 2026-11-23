On Sunday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram page to announce his next production titled Kaaliya, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The filmmaker also unveiled the first teaser of the film, which he is producing in association with newly-launched Dopamine Studios.
Giving more details about the central theme of the film, that promisingly explores folklore and mythology, Karan Johar captioned the post, “Shri Krishna sent it away We humans brought it back. Dharma Productions & Dopamine Studios presents Kaaliya.” On the occasion, the makers also announced the release date for the film — Kaaliya is set to arrive on May 5, 2028. Kartik Aaryan is also credited as one of the producers.
The teaser begins with the visuals of a bedtime story where a mother narrates to her son the story of a dangerous demon named Kaalia who wreaked havoc upon a village centuries ago, before being killed by Lord Krishna. However, as it turns out, Kaaliya is back in present times, to terrorise the village, warranting yet again a divine intervention.
Many eminent film figures like Zoya Akhtar and Amol Parashar extended their wishes to the Kaaliya team for their project. Sandeep Modi helms direction for the film, while Sandeep Jain is one of the writers on board. The technical team includes Vishal Vittal as the cinematographer and Veera Kapur as costume designer.
Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan previously collaborated on the 2025 rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which also starred Ananya Panday in the lead. Directed by National Award winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, the film underperformed at the box office.