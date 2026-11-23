When you hear the name AP Arjun, you usually think of love stories, village warmth, and films that bring a tear to your eye, like Ambari, Addhuri, or Raate. Over the last few years, the filmmaker has moved towards loud, mass-heavy cinema. With Lakshmi Puthra, Arjun is coming back to the soft, emotional stories he does best. This time, he has written only the story, screenplay, and lyrics, handing the director's reins to Vijay S Swamy, his associate of 15 years. Backed by producers Annapoorna AP Arjun and Arjun, along with co-producer Ravi Kiran M Gowda under AP Arjun Films, the film has music by Arjun Janya, and is set to be released this week.
Lakshmi Puthra is the bond between a mother and her son, drawn straight from Arjun’s own life. The spark came from a pandemic-era video of a son hugging his mother. Arjun wanted to capture that pure love on screen. It is not a story about the virus, just a mother's affection. "Our mother is our life, and we all love our mothers deeply. I wrote the dialogues in the exact same way my mother talks. Seeing Thara amma walk, move, and scold her son felt like I was seeing my own mother."
For Vijay, taking charge as a director after 15 years as a co-director, and seeing many other directors come and go, was no easy task. "Writing on paper is one thing, and bringing that exact feeling onto the screen is a much bigger challenge," says Vijay. Even though Arjun gave him space to work, Vijay is honest about sharing the win. "I had the freedom, but I cannot take full credit," he notes, pointing out how rare this kind of trust is in cinema. "A director turning producer and giving the direction job to someone else, you hardly ever see that."
Bringing Chikkanna in as a serious, emotional lead alongside Vanditha Gowda and Tara was another bold choice. Arjun believes that when a comedian, someone people are used to laughing with, cries on screen, it hits the audience harder because he feels like family. Vijay agrees, recalling how naturally Chikkanna slipped into the role's pain during a single-take climax.
For Arjun, Lakshmi Puthra is also a way to set things right after chasing bigger, louder films. "I took one wrong step, and to correct that, I wrote this story," Arjun says plainly. "From now on, I will only make small, pure films rooted in love and relationships."