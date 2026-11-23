When you hear the name AP Arjun, you usually think of love stories, village warmth, and films that bring a tear to your eye, like Ambari, Addhuri, or Raate. Over the last few years, the filmmaker has moved towards loud, mass-heavy cinema. With Lakshmi Puthra, Arjun is coming back to the soft, emotional stories he does best. This time, he has written only the story, screenplay, and lyrics, handing the director's reins to Vijay S Swamy, his associate of 15 years. Backed by producers Annapoorna AP Arjun and Arjun, along with co-producer Ravi Kiran M Gowda under AP Arjun Films, the film has music by Arjun Janya, and is set to be released this week.



Lakshmi Puthra is the bond between a mother and her son, drawn straight from Arjun’s own life. The spark came from a pandemic-era video of a son hugging his mother. Arjun wanted to capture that pure love on screen. It is not a story about the virus, just a mother's affection. "Our mother is our life, and we all love our mothers deeply. I wrote the dialogues in the exact same way my mother talks. Seeing Thara amma walk, move, and scold her son felt like I was seeing my own mother."