After making his directorial debut with Bill Gates, starring Chikkanna and Shishir Shastry, filmmaker Srinivasa Mandya is back after a hiatus with Relax. Releasing on November 27, the film pairs Komal with Sonal Monteiro and features Vinod Prabhakar in a special role. Produced by Madhu Film Circuits, the film has music by Jassie Gift and cinematography by Rakesh C Tilak.



Originally, the makers considered naming the film Rolex because it was trending at the time. "With Rolex having a universal appeal, we brought it in as a character. However, circumstances around the title led us to change it to Relax, though nothing much in the film has changed," Srinivasa explains, adding, "Switching to Relax felt much closer to our goal of offering a breather from heavy work pressure and busy schedules that leave people with barely any peace of mind, while giving them a good piece of entertainment."