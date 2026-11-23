After making his directorial debut with Bill Gates, starring Chikkanna and Shishir Shastry, filmmaker Srinivasa Mandya is back after a hiatus with Relax. Releasing on November 27, the film pairs Komal with Sonal Monteiro and features Vinod Prabhakar in a special role. Produced by Madhu Film Circuits, the film has music by Jassie Gift and cinematography by Rakesh C Tilak.
Originally, the makers considered naming the film Rolex because it was trending at the time. "With Rolex having a universal appeal, we brought it in as a character. However, circumstances around the title led us to change it to Relax, though nothing much in the film has changed," Srinivasa explains, adding, "Switching to Relax felt much closer to our goal of offering a breather from heavy work pressure and busy schedules that leave people with barely any peace of mind, while giving them a good piece of entertainment."
For longtime viewers, Komal remains closely tied to comedy and an innocent screen presence. Srinivasa notes that the team deliberately worked around those strengths within a tighter, more thrilling frame, much like Komal approached his performance in Garagasa years ago. "Even when a situation demands serious or emotional moments, he can make people smile. We handled that differently in this film, and the choice landed especially well in Komal’s mannerisms," he says.
Keeping major plot turns under wraps, the director reveals that Relax moves across thriller, comedy, and emotion, revolving around a high-stakes hook in which someone starting with very little rises to a multi-thousand-crore stature.
The film also pairs Komal with Sonal Monteiro for the first time. "Sonal’s character was cast to bring both attitude and innocence to the screen, someone whose toughness sharpens as the story builds, yet still holds onto basic humanity and empathy in key moments," he reveals.
According to Srinivasa, Vinod Prabhakar’s special appearance serves as a major driving force in the narrative alongside Achyuth Kumar, Naveen Padil, and producer Ambati Madhumohan Krishna, who plays a pivotal role. "Relax is banking on a mix of thrills and heart, and Komal’s familiar charm is sure to pull audiences back to cinema halls," signs off Srinivasa.