Senior actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaggesh is returning to full-fledged film commitments after a brief hiatus with his newly announced project, Bharatha. Adding a personal milestone to the venture, the film will be directed by his sons, Gururaj and Yathiraj.
Announcing the collaboration via an emotional note on social media, Jaggesh reflected on his upbringing and parenting philosophy. Recalling how constant comparisons to other children during his youth left him frustrated and led him astray before his mother’s affection and spirituality grounded him, the actor shared that he chose a completely different path while raising his own sons. Having completed his BSc and carved out a space in cinema through sheer persistence, Jaggesh ensured his children were given complete independence, kept away from the trappings of celebrity life, and allowed to learn from their own falls.
That freedom, according to the actor, quietly shaped their filmmaking craft. Jaggesh revealed that Gururaj and Yathiraj picked up the technical nuances of cinema independently before approaching him with a script. Listening to their narration not as a father, but as an everyday cinegoer, left him speechless—prompting him to immediately greenlight the project with the words, "Get ready... make a movie for me." Bharatha is slated to go on floors on January 15. "Kannada is my breath, and Kannadigas are my kith and kin. May your blessings and good wishes be with our children's new endeavor," Jaggesh appealed to all Kannadigas. The fact that the sons are directing their father's movie has sparked curiosity and anticipation.
Apart from this, Jaggesh is also working on another project directed by Nagaraj Peenya, which will feature Rachita Ram alongside him—marking the first time the two are sharing screen space.