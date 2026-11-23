That freedom, according to the actor, quietly shaped their filmmaking craft. Jaggesh revealed that Gururaj and Yathiraj picked up the technical nuances of cinema independently before approaching him with a script. Listening to their narration not as a father, but as an everyday cinegoer, left him speechless—prompting him to immediately greenlight the project with the words, "Get ready... make a movie for me." Bharatha is slated to go on floors on January 15. "Kannada is my breath, and Kannadigas are my kith and kin. May your blessings and good wishes be with our children's new endeavor," Jaggesh appealed to all Kannadigas. The fact that the sons are directing their father's movie has sparked curiosity and anticipation.