After taking audiences into the heart of North Karnataka with Puppy, filmmaker Ayush Malli is returning to familiar terrain with Naavu Tumba Olleyavaru. Headlined once again by Puppy-fame child actor Jagadeesh Adhithya, the film keeps children at the centre of its storytelling. This approach extended to its recent audio launch, where the young actors themselves unveiled the songs. The event also featured a making-of video of a track penned by V Nagendra Prasad and sung by Anuradha Bhat.



For Ayush, who also steps in front of the camera as one of the leads, the new project grew directly out of the encouragement his debut received. "I jumped into this film right after Puppy was released. Having industry stalwarts like Shivarajkumar, Dhruva Sarja, and Ramya watch the film and personally appreciate our work gave me the confidence to go ahead," he says.