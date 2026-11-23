After taking audiences into the heart of North Karnataka with Puppy, filmmaker Ayush Malli is returning to familiar terrain with Naavu Tumba Olleyavaru. Headlined once again by Puppy-fame child actor Jagadeesh Adhithya, the film keeps children at the centre of its storytelling. This approach extended to its recent audio launch, where the young actors themselves unveiled the songs. The event also featured a making-of video of a track penned by V Nagendra Prasad and sung by Anuradha Bhat.
For Ayush, who also steps in front of the camera as one of the leads, the new project grew directly out of the encouragement his debut received. "I jumped into this film right after Puppy was released. Having industry stalwarts like Shivarajkumar, Dhruva Sarja, and Ramya watch the film and personally appreciate our work gave me the confidence to go ahead," he says.
Interestingly, the film’s title began as an offhand joke before turning into its strongest hook. "We hadn’t locked a title initially. Whenever someone asked what the film was called, I’d simply say, 'Naavu Tumba Olleyavaru' (We are very good people). The immediate reply would be, 'What, are we bad then?' That instant reaction made me realise the title already sparks curiosity. Shankar Nag’s Nodi Swamy Navirode Heege has been a huge inspiration for me," Ayush explains.
Set in a traditional courtyard home (wada) in Vijayapura, the story revolves around the everyday comedy that unfolds between an elderly landlady and her tenants. While humour drives much of the narrative, the film shifts toward an emotional climax, relying heavily on local theatre performers from North Karnataka to keep its world authentic.
Among the ensemble is Sahana Prakash, who plays Poorni in her second film outing. "Coming from a family with no cinema background, every day on set felt like a fresh and rewarding learning curve," she shares. Gadag-born Sanjana Moole plays a soft-spoken teacher, a role she says felt natural given her own quiet nature, while seventh-grader and content creator Sahithi makes her big-screen debut.
Music director Rohit Sower, who has worked on over 150 short films and ten features, including Dhananjaya’s JC, says the film’s humour came through even during post-production. "I genuinely struggled to keep a straight face while composing the background score," he laughs. The album features five tracks with lyrics by Akash Managuli and Harish Shrunga.
Produced by Andappa Sankanur under the BB Sankanur Films banner, Naavu Tumba Olleyavaru has cinematography by B Suresh Babu—who also plays a small role—and editing by NM Vishwa. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 18.