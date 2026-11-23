Apple TV announced that the second season of the acclaimed series Presumed Innocent will begin streaming on February 19, 2027. With the first two episodes on February 19, one new episode will stream every Friday through April 2.
The first season, which premiered in June 2024, starred Jack Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Chase Infiniti, and Renate Reinsve. Season one of Presumed Innocent won multiple nominations, including Emmys and Golden Globes.
Starring Rachel Brosnahan and Matthew Rhys, the second season is based on Jo Murray's legal thriller novel Dissection of a Murder. This season follows a murder case in which defense attorney Lelia Reynolds (Brosnahan) takes on her district attorney husband (Rhys). This case could destroy their careers and marriage. David E Kelley returns as the writer and showrunner for the sophomore season.
In addition to Brosnahan and Rhys, the second season also stars Courtney B Vance, Jack Reynor, Fiona Shaw, and Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Judith Light in a guest role.