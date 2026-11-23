With absolutely no dip in his energy that we experience while listening to 'Macarena Macarena,' 'Smayiyai' and 'Karka Karka,' singer Devan Ekambaram says he has been bombarded with calls and messages since Monday, when his song 'Varuvaaiy' went on to be nominated for the Best Global Music Performance category. He, however, says he is loving the attention he is getting both globally and in India. "I've been one of the most searched persons both in India and beyond. People are wondering who this guy Devan is who got a nomination for a devotional song for Lord Krishna. I am loving the attention I am getting. This is a career-defining moment for me; I will at least be called 'Grammy nominee Devan Ekambaram,' and that gives me a high," says a spirited Devan, who nursed and nurtured this project for 19 years.
He elaborates that he is planning to release an album of Bharathiar songs, of which 'Varuvaaiy' was prepared first to submit to the Grammys. "It's a 19-year-long wait. I wanted to work on Bharathiar poems for a very long time, but then reality shows happened, Bale Pandiya happened, Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya happened, and years rolled by. I am very happy that this is happening finally," shares Devan, who, while confessing he is not a 'Carnatic guy,' says 'Varuvaaiy' follows classical aesthetics with a Western twist to take Bharathiar globally. "Susha's rendition is inspired by Nithyashree madam's 'Varuvaai Kanna' in a beautiful composition by L Krishnan. But I felt if the song was strictly classical, the reach would be limited. I wanted to retain the classical aesthetics while giving it an 'Oru Koodai Sunlight' treatment," quips Devan.
Boasting a career of almost three decades, Devan says Bharathiar has had a constant presence in his life and that his ideas are inspiring. "It was filmmaker Bharathiraja who introduced me to Bharathiyar through his Pudhumai Penn (1984). There is a particular scene in the film where a boy dresses up as Bharathiyar. I was struck by the attire and look," he says, adding that, through the years, the revolutionary Tamil poet kept catching his attention through various means. "Indie songs like 'Aasai Mugam Marandhu Poche,' Rahman sir's usage of Bharathiyar poems in Kandukondein Kandukondein, the poet's biopic, and even Vivekh sir's comedy kept making me go and learn about him. As someone who lived in the early 20th century, he decried caste discrimination and promoted Tamil pride and feminism. These ideas should reach this generation too. The world will now go search for who Bharathiyar is, and that is my album's goal."
An American citizen with Tamil roots, Devan says, irrespective of whether he wins the Grammy or not, he feels happy as he has done something for Tamils. "I see all this as a big win for Tamils. My nomination, or if I eventually go on to win the award, I dedicate this to all Tamil people. It feels I have done my part," says a gratified Devan, who plans to release the full album in 2027. "In fact, my inner urge to do something for Bharathiar and Tamil is why 'Varuvaaiy' happened now. I prepared this song for submission before releasing the complete album. Currently, 80% of the album is complete; when I finish up the remainder, I will release the song. I completed 'Varuvaaiy' to submit for the Grammys."
Taking us through the Grammy nomination process, Devan says he is fortunate enough that the academy did not change the category in which he applied for 'Varuvaaiy'. "See, just like how we apply for National Awards and Oscars, we need to make a submission within a particular time period. This time, the Grammy Academy had 1000 members and over 500 entries in the Best Global Music Performance category. I have friends who would have applied for one category, and the academy feels it suits another category, so such changes happen even at the last minute. I am just lucky such a thing did not happen," Devan says, as he adds that it feels like a dream to be competing with artists like Shakira and Pharrell Williams. "Being the only Indian, and especially a Tamil, on the global stage feels unreal. I feel the reason the song has worked is the accessibility to Bharathiar's works with no copyrights, his ideas, and me being a US citizen, I was able to package it in such a way that could please all segments of the global audience. Like I said before, if I win, I will not take it for myself; I will dedicate it to Tamils globally."