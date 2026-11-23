Taking us through the Grammy nomination process, Devan says he is fortunate enough that the academy did not change the category in which he applied for 'Varuvaaiy'. "See, just like how we apply for National Awards and Oscars, we need to make a submission within a particular time period. This time, the Grammy Academy had 1000 members and over 500 entries in the Best Global Music Performance category. I have friends who would have applied for one category, and the academy feels it suits another category, so such changes happen even at the last minute. I am just lucky such a thing did not happen," Devan says, as he adds that it feels like a dream to be competing with artists like Shakira and Pharrell Williams. "Being the only Indian, and especially a Tamil, on the global stage feels unreal. I feel the reason the song has worked is the accessibility to Bharathiar's works with no copyrights, his ideas, and me being a US citizen, I was able to package it in such a way that could please all segments of the global audience. Like I said before, if I win, I will not take it for myself; I will dedicate it to Tamils globally."