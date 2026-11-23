When asked if she dreams of an Indian Grammy equivalent to platform the best in the indie space, Susha says, "Firstly, I do wish 'Varuvaaiy' goes all the way, and doesn't just stop with the nomination. But I also understand that the song that wins doesn't have to be the best of all time; it just has to impress the voters at that moment. However, more than awards, what I wish for the Indian music scene is the growth of grants and patrons who support musicians so they can focus on nothing but music. India is richest in terms of arts. But here, art tends to be a luxury. India should become an incubator for art, and that would be a dream come true."