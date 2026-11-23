For singer Susha, who, along with Devan Ekambaram, became the first musician to be nominated for a Grammy for a Tamil song, working on 'Varuvaaiy' was personal. "My grandmother introduced me to a rendition of 'Varuvaaiy' by Nithyashree Mahadevan, composed by L Krishnan, an underrated and astounding tunesmith. So when Devan asked me to sing some Bharathiyar song, I sang the rarest Bharathiyar song I knew. Now that all this is happening, on a personal level, my grandmother introducing the song and my mother teaching it has become a core memory for the entire family," recalls Susha.
The singer, by her own description, wants to merge music with visual design and explore multiple forms of art. When asked why she takes music as a base for expressing her other forms of art, Susha says, "I started learning music at the age of five from my mother, who is my guru. So I never thought about what I was going to do. I used to travel to different places and learnt songs from different teachers. Somewhere along that journey, painting became part of my expression."
The singer's conviction in recognising where her creative expression originates and strengthens also raises another question: can Indian artists truly be outwardly audacious and confident? In a society where these qualities can seem boastful, the space for an artist to express themselves can be limited. Addressing this, Susha says, "While humility and modesty are good things, it does turn self-critical sometimes."
For Tamil independent artists, even if avenues for Grammys have opened up, the road to acceptance is still long. "There are two ways an artiste creates music. One way is to give what the audience wants, and the other way is to do your best and believe that it will reach its audience," says Susha, adding, "I know my music hasn't reached a lot of people. At heart, I like to experiment across genres. If I'm in a situation where I have to choose between money and audience, I don't think I'd thrive in that place. True creativity needs space for personal expression. Seeing my audience as individuals and not a collective has allowed my creativity and experimentation to grow."
When asked if she dreams of an Indian Grammy equivalent to platform the best in the indie space, Susha says, "Firstly, I do wish 'Varuvaaiy' goes all the way, and doesn't just stop with the nomination. But I also understand that the song that wins doesn't have to be the best of all time; it just has to impress the voters at that moment. However, more than awards, what I wish for the Indian music scene is the growth of grants and patrons who support musicians so they can focus on nothing but music. India is richest in terms of arts. But here, art tends to be a luxury. India should become an incubator for art, and that would be a dream come true."