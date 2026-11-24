Hailee Steinfeld is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday, marking another step in the young archer's journey towards carrying forward the Hawkeye legacy.
Marvel Studios and Disney Animation confirmed Steinfeld's return through a social media video featuring the actor, who first appeared as Kate Bishop in 2021 Disney+ series, Hawkeye. Marvel Studios had captioned the post, "Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney’s Hexed before she returns in Avengers: Doomsday." The announcement comes ahead of the film's scheduled theatrical release on December 17 in India.
In the Hawkeye series, Bishop is introduced as a skilled archer who idolises Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner. The two eventually team up, with Barton becoming her mentor and helping her develop into a hero in her own right.
The series' concluded by positioning Kate Bishop as a potential successor to Barton, who has been one of the original Avengers since his debut in Thor(2021). Steinfeld's last appearance in the MCU was in the post-credits scene of The Marvels in 2023, where she was approached by Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, about assembling a new team of young superheroes.
While Marvel has not explicitly confirmed that Kate Bishop will officially assume the Hawkeye mantle in Avengers: Doomsday, her return has renewed speculation about the future of the character. Hailee Steinfeld's inclusion in the upcoming Avengers film also raises a possibility of a larger role for Bishop in the franchise's future.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner has confirmed that he will not reprise his role as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, in Avengers: Doomsday. Speaking at Comic Con Liverpool, the actor said that Marvel had not approached him, joking that the Avengers would probably lose without him.
However, Marvel has not revealed details about her character arc in the upcoming project. Directed by the Russo brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo), the film introduces Doctor Doom, an armoured tyrant, played by Robert Downey Jr, who is set to manipulate the collapsing universes to trigger the destruction of the multiverse.