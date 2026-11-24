Eleven years before he made a film about three middle-aged men revolting against AI by trying to take over its jobs, director Pranav Bhasin’s claim to fame was playing a 17-year-old, over-achieving, annoying hacker in TVF’s Pitchers (2015). His character called himself the “Dungeon_Master” (“Don’t forget the underscore”) whose overconfidence is soon crushed (quite, literally) once Jitendra Kumar’s Jeetu in the show batters his prized CPU and monitor set-up with a cricket bat. In the present context, where Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken over our lives so much, that scene of silicone chips shattering kind of channels a modern-day rage against the machines. It’s a funny detail to know that the 29-year-old filmmaker, whose Oscar-qualified short We Were Here is a satirical take on machines taking over human jobs, once played a character who would have lapped up the whole AI revolution.
“I am going to think about this tonight,” says Pranav, with a laugh. “Pitchers was just a two-day shoot for me and I didn’t think much of it but soon people were mogging me in malls. It had blown up,” he remembers. Pranav says he didn’t connect with the character at all. “I had never played Counter Strike. On the day of shoot, I just pressed some buttons as I was told,” he says.
We Were Here revolves around three unemployed, middle-aged men cosplaying as a dish antenna, a car’s reverse camera, and a microwave, hilariously trying to get back at AI for taking their jobs. The film has won accolades at the SXSW Film Festival, the Palm Springs International ShortFest (which paved its Oscar qualification) and the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, amongst others. It has Andrew Scott, Rana Daggubatti, Nikkhil Advani, playwright and activist V, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“I was on a call with her just yesterday!”), amongst others as executive producers. The New Yorker magazine has featured the film on its YouTube channel.
But beyond its intriguing, funny and timely one-liner idea, We Were Here has human relationships and their unsaid complexities at its core. A son of one of the unemployed men in the film takes up an internship in a data company and betrays towards the “AI side.” Another man, who considers a tree as his progeny (he and his wife are unable to conceive), asks a thought-provoking question: “Can AI grow trees?”. “In India a father and a son might love each other but they don’t really know how to express it,” says Pranav. “I found this idea fascinating that despite having so many people around us, we never really know how to communicate with them. We have so many languages but we still can’t express how we feel.” He also says that strangely self-expression in the age of social media has become more difficult. “The internet is very critical and then there are governments. In a way the entire world is in a certain direction at the moment. I mean look at what is happening to comedians in our country,” he says. “It’s hard for anyone to be honest with themselves. We are becoming more and more diplomatic and losing a personal part of ourselves in the process.”
There has been a lot of debate around the use of generative AI in filmmaking. Pranav says he has used ChatGPT and Claude but only as assistants. “I think they are both very dumb and quite useless,” he says. “You can’t eliminate AI completely and frankly I am not getting sold on some of the things they are trying to sell us.” He stresses that he values human collaboration over making a film “entirely on a computer.” “The people I work with add a lot to my film. AI can just be a tool,” he says.
What does he think is lacking in an AI film? “I think there is a certain soullessness,” he says. “But it is important that we understand that we don’t have to see everything as just results. Creativity is a process and that process also makes the eventual product you get,” he says. Talking about whether AI will take over jobs completely, Pranav opines, “Yes, some jobs will go and we might find new ones but my question is, what exactly do we want as a species? Can we do a collective of all countries and decide? Because the tech honchos are making money but what are they really doing with it?”
“At this point, all we can do as artists is voice our opinion and express this confusion when it comes to AI and that’s what I have done with the film,” he adds.