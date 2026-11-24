But beyond its intriguing, funny and timely one-liner idea, We Were Here has human relationships and their unsaid complexities at its core. A son of one of the unemployed men in the film takes up an internship in a data company and betrays towards the “AI side.” Another man, who considers a tree as his progeny (he and his wife are unable to conceive), asks a thought-provoking question: “Can AI grow trees?”. “In India a father and a son might love each other but they don’t really know how to express it,” says Pranav. “I found this idea fascinating that despite having so many people around us, we never really know how to communicate with them. We have so many languages but we still can’t express how we feel.” He also says that strangely self-expression in the age of social media has become more difficult. “The internet is very critical and then there are governments. In a way the entire world is in a certain direction at the moment. I mean look at what is happening to comedians in our country,” he says. “It’s hard for anyone to be honest with themselves. We are becoming more and more diplomatic and losing a personal part of ourselves in the process.”