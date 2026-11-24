Gopika Ramesh plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Grace Antony, Manju Pillai, Sarath Sabha, Ganga Meera and Shaan Rahman in prominent roles. , which has cinematography by Jithesh Mangalapilly and editing by Shameer Muhammed. The project is produced by Tippushan VE and Shiyas Hassan under the banner of Indian Cinema Company. Details about its plot and genre are yet to be disclosed.