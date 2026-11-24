Rapper-turned-actor Baby Jean's upcoming film Aksharam Prathi was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi on Monday, attended by the cast and crew. The film marks Baby's debut as a lead following his notable performances in Alappuzha Gymkhana and Mohiniyattam.
Aksharam Prathi is directed by debutante Reshma Sivakumar, a former associate of Jeethu Joseph. Reshma and Arun CS have co-written this rom-com, which follows a carefree youngster and explores how a romantic relationship shapes his life.
Gopika Ramesh plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Grace Antony, Manju Pillai, Sarath Sabha, Ganga Meera and Shaan Rahman in prominent roles. , which has cinematography by Jithesh Mangalapilly and editing by Shameer Muhammed. The project is produced by Tippushan VE and Shiyas Hassan under the banner of Indian Cinema Company. Details about its plot and genre are yet to be disclosed.
Meanwhile, Baby's upcoming slate also includes newcomer Nishad K Saleem's comedy drama Kalasa Bandhitham and Corona Dhavan filmmaker CC's horror comedy Paalappoo.