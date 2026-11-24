The makers of Vanitha Mess, starring Thadavu-fame Beena R Chandran and directed by debutant Gireesh VC, unveiled the film's first-look poster on Monday. The poster features Beena seated at the centre, surrounded by a group of women sharing a light-hearted conversation. The project is jointly produced by Sarkeet filmmaker Thamar KV and Shaheen M Sherief under the banners of 1001 Stories and Hazel Eyes Productionz, respectively.
Billed as a political satire, Vanitha Mess is set against the backdrop of a Kudumbashree unit and blends humour with suspense. Besides Beena, the cast includes Irshad Ali, Viji Viswanath, Pushpa Rajan, Anusha Shyam and Suparna N, among others. Ashfaq Aslam has penned the screenplay and handled the editing. Justin De Jose is the cinematographer, while Nithish Ramachandran has composed the music.
Beena is best known for her performance in the critically acclaimed 2025 drama Thadavu, for which she shared the Best Actress honour with Urvashi at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards. The actor is also headlining Ottanjaavalmaram, directed by B 32 Muthal 44 Vare filmmaker Shruthi Sharanyam, which is set to premiere at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) under the Indian Panorama - New Horizons section.