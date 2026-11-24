Beena is best known for her performance in the critically acclaimed 2025 drama Thadavu, for which she shared the Best Actress honour with Urvashi at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards. The actor is also headlining Ottanjaavalmaram, directed by B 32 Muthal 44 Vare filmmaker Shruthi Sharanyam, which is set to premiere at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) under the Indian Panorama - New Horizons section.