Produced by Maddock Films, while the first film took audiences on a high-stakes heist aboard a flight, the sequel shifts the action to a sprawling cruise ship, where an invaluable crown becomes the centrepiece of a dangerous game of deception. With a coveted prize at stake, unexpected twists and a fresh set of challenges, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 promises another edge-of-your-seat ride as the characters navigate their way through the ultimate heist at sea. Ajay Singh, who directed the 2023 film, helms direction for the sequel as well.