On Monday, Netflix officially announced the expansion of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga franchise with Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, the sequel to the Yami Gautam starrer thriller which released in 2023. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 is set to premiere on December 17.
Produced by Maddock Films, while the first film took audiences on a high-stakes heist aboard a flight, the sequel shifts the action to a sprawling cruise ship, where an invaluable crown becomes the centrepiece of a dangerous game of deception. With a coveted prize at stake, unexpected twists and a fresh set of challenges, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 promises another edge-of-your-seat ride as the characters navigate their way through the ultimate heist at sea. Ajay Singh, who directed the 2023 film, helms direction for the sequel as well.
While Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar return to the franchise besides Yami Gautam, reprising their roles, joining them this time is Bandish Bandits fame Shreya Chaudhary. Details about her role are, however, kept under wrap so far.
Yami Gautam was recently seen in Nayyi Navelli, the fantasy-entertainer which struggled to make a mark at the box office.