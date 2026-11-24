Fahadh Faasil's next with director C Prem Kumar has been titled Asareeri. The film also stars Sshivada in the lead role. Asareeri marks the first collaboration between the actors and the director. The film is getting a theatrical release on January 1, 2027.
After an impressive directorial debut with '96 (2018), Prem Kumar remade the film in Telugu as Jaanu (2020) and made Meiyazhagan (2024), starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy in the lead. Fahadh, on the other hand, was seen in Patriot, Don't Trouble The Trouble, and Idhayam Murali this year. He will next star in debutant Roy's Karate Chandran.
Produced by Isari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, Asareeri is billed as a thriller. The film also stars Chetan, Harish Uthaman, Karunakaran, and Saran.
On the technical side, Asareeri features composer Govind Vasantha, cinematographer Mahendiran Jayaraju, editor Govindaraj, and stunts by Mahesh Mathew.