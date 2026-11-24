After an impressive directorial debut with '96 (2018), Prem Kumar remade the film in Telugu as Jaanu (2020) and made Meiyazhagan (2024), starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy in the lead. Fahadh, on the other hand, was seen in Patriot, Don't Trouble The Trouble, and Idhayam Murali this year. He will next star in debutant Roy's Karate Chandran.