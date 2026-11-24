For Vishnu, Tamil cinema is not entirely unfamiliar territory. Born and educated in Chennai, the actor is fluent in Tamil and shares a strong connection with the city. Though he has primarily worked in Telugu cinema, he has been part of several successful films, including Dhee, Denikaina Ready, Doosukeltha and Ginna. He was last seen in Kannappa, the mythological drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, which featured prominent actors such as Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal. With his next film being made in both Telugu and Tamil, Vishnu is looking forward to reaching a wider audience.