Vishnu Manchu, who produced and acted in his last film Kannappa, is now looking to explore a new avenue in his career. The actor is all set to make his Tamil debut with an upcoming action film directed by Prabhu Deva. The project is being made as a Telugu-Tamil bilingual and is expected to go on floors soon.
The film will mark Vishnu's entry into Tamil cinema as an actor, opening up a new chapter in his career. Although the makers are yet to reveal the title, storyline and supporting cast, the combination of Vishnu Manchu and Prabhu Deva has already generated interest.
For Vishnu, Tamil cinema is not entirely unfamiliar territory. Born and educated in Chennai, the actor is fluent in Tamil and shares a strong connection with the city. Though he has primarily worked in Telugu cinema, he has been part of several successful films, including Dhee, Denikaina Ready, Doosukeltha and Ginna. He was last seen in Kannappa, the mythological drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, which featured prominent actors such as Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal. With his next film being made in both Telugu and Tamil, Vishnu is looking forward to reaching a wider audience.
Prabhu Deva needs little introduction to Telugu audiences. Apart from his successful career as an actor and choreographer, he has also made a mark as a director. He made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana in 2005, which went on to become a major success. He later directed several popular films across industries, including Pokkiri, Wanted and Rowdy Rathore. His experience in handling commercial entertainers makes this collaboration an interesting one.
The upcoming film brings together Vishnu Manchu and Prabhu Deva for an action-oriented entertainer. While the makers are keeping the other details under wraps for now, the project is expected to be officially announced with more information about the cast and crew in the coming days. The bilingual film will also give Vishnu an opportunity to connect with Tamil audiences through a project helmed by a filmmaker who has worked extensively across South Indian cinema.