We earlier announced that Destin Daniel Cretton is making a live-action adaptation of the popular manga Naruto. The recent update from the film is that Hiroyuki Sanada, best known for films like Shogun, The Last Samurai, and Mortal Kombat, has joined the cast of Naruto.



Reports state that Sanada will portray the third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi, a prominent character in the manga. Beef-fame Charles Melton is also in talks to join the cast as kakashi. Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Short Term 12, recently made Spider-Man: Brand New Day.