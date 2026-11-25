After entertaining audiences with action-adventure, science-fiction, historical epic and war films, Steven Spielberg is set to direct his first-ever Western film. According to Deadline, actors Jessie Buckley, Mark Rylance and Cillian Murphy are going to feature in the film, an adaptation of Kevin Barry’s novel The Heart in Winter. Notably, the upcoming film will have an adapted screenplay by filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, known for helming critically acclaimed films, such as There Will Be Blood and the 2026 Oscar Best Picture winner One Battle After Another.
The story follows a pair of star-crossed fugitives who attempt to carve out a space for themselves somewhere in the Western United States. The producers of the film include Kristie Macosko Krieger, Sara Murphy, Spielberg, and Anderson.
In a conversation with Deadline, Spielberg shared that the story is deeply personal for him and Anderson. The legendary director also expressed his excitement to collaborate with his 'dear friend' Anderson for the film.
Notably, The Heart in Winter adaptation is set to mark Anderson's first screenplay for a film he himself will not direct. His last directorial venture, One Battle After Another, is also an adaptation, of Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland.
Universal Pictures is attached to oversee the production, and it is also set to release the film through its Focus Features label. The film will bring Steven Spielberg back together with Focus Features and Jessie Buckley after collaborating on Hamnet, which Spielberg produced and earned Buckley a Best Actress Oscar earlier this year. It is also set to bring Anderson back together with the studio after their collaboration on 2017's Phantom Thread. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures served as a distributor for Spielberg's last film Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor.
The yet-untitled film is expected to have a 2028 release.