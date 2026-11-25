After entertaining audiences with action-adventure, science-fiction, historical epic and war films, Steven Spielberg is set to direct his first-ever Western film. According to Deadline, actors Jessie Buckley, Mark Rylance and Cillian Murphy are going to feature in the film, an adaptation of Kevin Barry’s novel The Heart in Winter. Notably, the upcoming film will have an adapted screenplay by filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, known for helming critically acclaimed films, such as There Will Be Blood and the 2026 Oscar Best Picture winner One Battle After Another.