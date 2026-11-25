Eugene Kotlyarenko’s Vintage Violence is a film true to its times in how the virtual runs parallel to the real through almost its entire length. Its protagonists are young vloggers, reel-makers and livestreamers who are perpetually absorbed in their mobiles, either platforming themselves to the world or consuming the lives of others.
One such digital native is the American livestreamer Carter (Cole Sprouse), one half of a famous urban explorer duo, facing online flak while being held accountable for the death of his partner Alex. In one of his later, individual explorations to an abandoned mine in Colorado, he hits upon a treasure, a chest full of vintage Levi's jeans, seven pairs from the 1880s. He then promptly gets invited by a chronically online Japanese subscriber Izumi (Kiko Mizuhara) to get to her country for making a fortune out of his denim stash. The pull of the exotic and the greed for money make him take up the offer only to be dragged into an endless loop of madness and mayhem with his modern netizen sensibility colliding with the ancient, traditional practices of the Japanese yakuza crime syndicate.
The American Japanese film had its world premiere in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival, went on to play in Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival and was the closing film at the Singapore International Film Festival. It kicks off promisingly with just the right amount of bizarre for the genre cinema that it is. There are caricatured characters aplenty like a denim (and America) obsessed mafia don Edoga (Hio Miyazawa), called denim cowboy by his father. Then there is his violently vengeful former henchman Ko (Pierre Taki). Exiled to Nigeria after his middle finger was cut off as a punishment in accordance with the ancient yakuza practices, he is running amok in bars, onsens and tattoo parlors to get even with Edoga. It’s a delectably funny, no-holds barred trippy ride of a film in which anything can happen, like a cloth American flag can get used as a pair of wings to escape confinement. There are a few scenes of blood and gore, though I was apprehensive of being forced to see many more. The exaggerated violence, involving severed limbs, feels oddly cartoon-like rather than horrific. The film derives strength from the kooky writing by Kotlyarenko, Alex Hughes and Riccardo Maddalosso, the hilarious scenarios, the kinetic action, and the suitably over-the-top performances by the entire ensemble, including the American indie actor of Malayali descent, Vishwam Vilandy as Arjun, the ineffectual, by-the-book bureaucrat in the American embassy in Tokyo.
While capturing the yakuza culture, the film references the spectrum of Japanese crime capers. The production design by Norifumi Ataka contributes to the creating the world and its spirit and contributes as much to the film’s visual language as the cinematography by Sean Price Williams. Williams plays with livestreaming elements, texts and chats and puts split screens to steady use without ever letting it get bothersome. The quick cut editing by Tucker Bennett and Sabrina Greco adds to the manic pace and the sense of propulsion, especially in a chase sequence pivoted on earbuds and a song. The film gives a hat-tip to the committed denim consumers and collectors in Japan and acknowledges Kojima in Okayama Prefecture known for the impeccable crafting of jeans. The Ukraine-born, America-raised filmmaker also indulges in some social commentary alongside, about our obsession with screens and of voyeurism turning into a mode for entertainment. But things do run out of steam towards the end as the predictably sappy romance takes over and diminishes, to an extent, the irreverence, excess and energy of the rest of the film. Yet, Vintage Violence qualifies well enough to be one of the most absurd and zany films of 2026.