The American Japanese film had its world premiere in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival, went on to play in Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival and was the closing film at the Singapore International Film Festival. It kicks off promisingly with just the right amount of bizarre for the genre cinema that it is. There are caricatured characters aplenty like a denim (and America) obsessed mafia don Edoga (Hio Miyazawa), called denim cowboy by his father. Then there is his violently vengeful former henchman Ko (Pierre Taki). Exiled to Nigeria after his middle finger was cut off as a punishment in accordance with the ancient yakuza practices, he is running amok in bars, onsens and tattoo parlors to get even with Edoga. It’s a delectably funny, no-holds barred trippy ride of a film in which anything can happen, like a cloth American flag can get used as a pair of wings to escape confinement. There are a few scenes of blood and gore, though I was apprehensive of being forced to see many more. The exaggerated violence, involving severed limbs, feels oddly cartoon-like rather than horrific. The film derives strength from the kooky writing by Kotlyarenko, Alex Hughes and Riccardo Maddalosso, the hilarious scenarios, the kinetic action, and the suitably over-the-top performances by the entire ensemble, including the American indie actor of Malayali descent, Vishwam Vilandy as Arjun, the ineffectual, by-the-book bureaucrat in the American embassy in Tokyo.