A story of 1979 Bengal, recreated entirely on the rugged soil of Kolar, is the setting Pushparaj V, who previously wrote Minchuhula, chose for his directorial debut. The 1979 Untold Story is slated for a release on November 27 through distributor Munindra of MP Films. According to the makers, the feature actually began as a 30-minute short film.
The project started when producer Beeramanahalli M Srinivas of Manam Movie Makers approached Pushparaj with an idea about refugees in late-1970s Bengal. As the writing progressed, touching on themes of politics, power, administration, self-respect, pain, and violence, the story needed a bigger scale. However, filming in Bengal was not practical. Instead, Srinivas found locations across Kolar that closely matched old video references from that era. “We weren’t trying to shift the geography to Karnataka; the soul and setting remain firmly in Bengal,” Pushparaj explains. “Kolar simply gave us the visual truth we needed, especially in the forest sequences, to make that world feel lived-in and authentic.”
While the makers initially considered a bilingual release, they finally decided to release it in Kannada alone. The film opens with a clear disclaimer that the characters speak Kannada for the audience's convenience. Pushparaj believes the emotions in The 1979 Untold Story will connect beyond borders, especially since the real incident behind the story is largely forgotten. “Hardly anyone knows this chapter of history well,” he says, clarifying that while real events inspire the backdrop, the screenplay and characters are completely fictionalised. “When an incident fades from public memory, films don't have to act like history books. If a fictional human drama makes even a section of the audience pause and recall that such a tragedy happened, the film has served its purpose.”
To carry this intense political and emotional story, Pushparaj brought together a cast of newcomers: Ajju, Sujith, Pranvi Gowda, and Amrutha Gowda, backed by a direction team equally new to feature filmmaking. Drawn from local theatre groups and independent short films, the team made up for their lack of commercial experience with sheer dedication. “When you work with actors from theatre and short films, there is no baggage of an existing image. You aren’t asking established faces to perform pain, you are discovering people willing to inhabit it from scratch.”
This focus on realism continues in the technical work, led by Chalaki Charan’s cinematography and Jashwanth Pasupuleti’s music and background score, whose work on the teaser, trailer, and songs are available on the Music Bazaar YouTube channel. For Pushparaj, The 1979 Untold Story is ultimately a hope that Kannada viewers will welcome an unfamiliar chapter of history told in their own language, proving that human pain needs no translation.