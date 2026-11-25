While the makers initially considered a bilingual release, they finally decided to release it in Kannada alone. The film opens with a clear disclaimer that the characters speak Kannada for the audience's convenience. Pushparaj believes the emotions in The 1979 Untold Story will connect beyond borders, especially since the real incident behind the story is largely forgotten. “Hardly anyone knows this chapter of history well,” he says, clarifying that while real events inspire the backdrop, the screenplay and characters are completely fictionalised. “When an incident fades from public memory, films don't have to act like history books. If a fictional human drama makes even a section of the audience pause and recall that such a tragedy happened, the film has served its purpose.”