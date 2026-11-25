Coastal Karnataka’s lesser-known customs continue to find fresh interpretations on screen, and Marriage Party turns the spotlight on Prethada Maduve, the spirit marriage ritual practised in parts of the region. Written and directed by Chayan Shetty, who previously drew attention with Adhipatra, the film marks a clear shift from gritty suspense to a rooted rural comedy-mystery.
The glimpse offers a plot that revolves around a household rattled by unexplained misfortunes and deep-seated village superstitions, including strict warnings against stepping outdoors on an Amavasya night. When a spiritual guru advises a worried couple to conduct a Prethada Maduve to restore order, the ritual is performed using life-sized painted effigies of a bride and groom, triggering a series of comical misunderstandings. Interwoven with the ceremony are a past death, nocturnal encounters in the woods, and sudden panic after a tiger escapes from the Shiradi forest.
Vineeth Kumar headlines an ensemble well-versed in Karavali theatre and cinema, featuring Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai, Naveen D Padil, Rakshitha, Namitha Kiran, Ramdas, Raghu Pandeshwar, Pushparaj Bolar, Jyothi Shetty, Radhakrishna, PD Sathish, and Bheem Rao Master. The film relies on regional dialect and grounded comic timing to let the friction between local belief and absurdity drive the drama.
Produced by Santhosh V under the Sri Varahi Films banner, Marriage Party is slated for a bilingual theatrical release in Kannada and Malayalam on December 4. While Srikanth has handled the cinematography, Ritvik Muralidhar has composed the music, and Nithin Shetty has edited the film.