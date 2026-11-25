The glimpse offers a plot that revolves around a household rattled by unexplained misfortunes and deep-seated village superstitions, including strict warnings against stepping outdoors on an Amavasya night. When a spiritual guru advises a worried couple to conduct a Prethada Maduve to restore order, the ritual is performed using life-sized painted effigies of a bride and groom, triggering a series of comical misunderstandings. Interwoven with the ceremony are a past death, nocturnal encounters in the woods, and sudden panic after a tiger escapes from the Shiradi forest.