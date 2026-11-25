The makers of Daiji have officially locked Sankranthi for the film’s theatrical release. Interestingly, instead of just announcing the date, the team also unveiled a new poster that hints at the film's subject. Featuring Ramesh Aravind and Radhika Narayan as an expectant couple, the poster points to a story where a happy phase in a couple's life takes a dark turn.
Director Akash Srivatsa says the film is inspired by real events from producer Ravi Kashyap’s life. Back in the winter of 2010 in Nashville, right around the time Ravi Kashyap’s daughter Vibha was born on December 25, the family went through a series of unsettling incidents.
"Pregnancy is usually the happiest time for a couple, when everything is about preparing for a new life. Here, it turns into a disaster, and the husband has to deal with everything that seems to be going wrong," Akash says. He had recorded Ravi Kashyap’s narration years ago and used those real incidents as a starting point to write the adapted story and screenplay with co-writer Abhijith.
Alongside Ramesh Aravind and Radhika Narayan, Daiji features an ensemble cast that includes Diganth, Avinash, KS Sridhar, Alexandra Taylor, Ramesh Pandit, Nidhi Hegade, and BM Giriraj. On the technical front, Shreesha Kuduvalli handles the cinematography, Judah Sandy scores the music, and Akash Srivatsa doubles up as the editor.
Akash calls Daiji a family-oriented psychological horror, much like Apthamitra. "It is a simple story with complex emotions and a lot of scope for performance," he explains, adding that the horror plays out largely in the mind space. Since horror works best as a collective theatre experience, the crew also spent considerable time recording live sounds and experimenting with the audio mix.
The team initially wanted to release the film on December 25 to coincide with Vibha’s birthday, before a crowded year-end slate prompted them to pick the Sankranthi holiday window instead. Adding to the coincidence, Akash reveals that the sunflower (Suryakanthi), a flower that traditionally holds importance during Sankranthi, is a recurring motif in the film, making it a perfect release date.