Upendra, who last helmed UI (2024), is preparing to return to the director's chair and is using the breaks between his acting shoots to write his next script. While speculation and buzz continue around what he will helm next, the Real Star confirms that a formal announcement is not far off.
"I am working on a script right now," Upendra shares, adding that he will reveal the details once his current commitments wrap up. "I will announce it soon. Once I make the announcement, you will get a fair idea of what the subject is about. I have two shoots lined up right now, and I plan to start my directorial work right after finishing both of them."
Speaking about his son Ayush's debut, Upendra mentioned that he sat in on the initial script discussions, and his wife and actor Priyanka Upendra, is turning director with that project.
Before he steps behind the camera again, Upendra has a packed acting schedule that has kept him out of the city. He is currently travelling from Chikkamagaluru to Kodaikanal for the shoot of filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming Tamil project. The direct-to-Netflix film, rooted in the traditional folk art of Puliyaattam, features Upendra alongside Prabhu Deva, reuniting the two after 24 years, and Atharvaa in a story spanning two timelines.
He also has his schedule locked for his next Kannada venture, Next Level. Directed by Aravind Kaushik and produced by Tarun Shivappa, the Kannada-Telugu bilingual action drama pairs him with Aradhana Ram and features Upendra sharing the screen with his nephew, Niranjan Sudhindra, for the first time.