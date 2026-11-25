When Bouma hit theatres earlier this month, few could have anticipated the response. Rejin S Babu's gothic mystery thriller has been drawing audiences despite not having your conventional lead star. While it did have familiar faces like Dileesh Pothan, Vineeth, Sagar Surya, Lena, Aditi Balan and Madhupal among its ensemble cast, Revathy Sarma, who essays the central character, an orphan named Celine, has been receiving particularly rewarding responses.
A leap of faith
Revathy admits she had her doubts about how Bouma would fare with audiences when it was gearing up for release. “I really liked the way the story unfolds, but I knew an experimental subject like this wouldn't be everyone's cup of tea. I trusted Rejin chettan and the technical team, though. And seeing so many established actors come on board made me feel there was something special about the project,” she says.
Revathy admits that the film's multiple timelines were a little difficult to follow when Rejin first narrated the script, and she was even more surprised by its ending. “I kept wondering when the redemption would come and when we would get to a happy ending. Then he casually said, ‘This is where the movie ends.’ I was like, ‘What? Are you serious?’” she recalls.
She was particularly struck by how Rejin's calm demeanour contrasted with his conviction about the film. “It almost doesn't make sense that someone so composed could come up with all this. But he was clear about what he wanted and so passionate about it. I feel his conviction ended up convincing me too,” she adds.
Discovering Celine and Sunset
For Revathy, getting into the skin of Celine was relatively organic, as the character discovers her past alongside the audience. “When a lawyer tells Celine about her past and that her birth name is Sunset, I'm discovering it along with her. Realising that she once had a family and an entire history she knew nothing about is quite overwhelming. It's almost like she's discovering herself,” she reflects.
Most of Revathy's earlier characters, including Sandhya in Thalavara, came from rural or relatively conventional backgrounds. Celine was quite different. She is an urban woman who lives with her boyfriend Jacob (Sagar Surya) and makes ends meet as a bar singer. But playing Celine becomes a different challenge when she discovers her birth identity as Sunset, a character with a much darker side. “I don't think any of us can really relate to someone like Sunset. The entire setting, from the dinner table and costumes to Rejin chettan's description and direction, helped me get into that space,” she says.
Revathy also had a say in how Celine's relationship with Jacob was portrayed. She remembers raising concerns about a particular dialogue because she felt it carried an unintended suggestion that a woman was expected to obey her husband. The intuitive actor suggested that it should ideally underline Celine's right to make her own decisions. “Rejin chettan immediately said, ‘That makes a lot of sense. Let's work on it.’ He then rewrote the dialogue. I could always go to him if I had doubts about a scene or dialogue. He was very clear about what he wanted, but if he felt my suggestion made sense, he was open to changing things. I really appreciated that,” she says.
Seeing Bouma come together
Watching the film also brought back some of Revathy's doubts about her performance. She recalls wondering during dubbing if she could have done certain portions better, despite Rejin and her co-star Dileesh Pothan telling her otherwise. But the film's reception eventually put those doubts to rest. “I walked out of the theatre feeling uncomfortable and disturbed, which is exactly what the film intends. When people began sharing their reactions, I realised Rejin chettan's vision had come through,” she says.
There is also more to come from the world of Bouma. A sequel has been announced, and Revathy says Rejin had considerably more material than what was eventually retained in the film. Several portions were dropped to keep the runtime under two hours, including a post-climax scene. “There's plenty more to explore in this world,” she says, adding that the possibility of continuing the story came up organically during the making of the film.
Finding her place in cinema
Revathy had wanted to act since she was young, but never thought she would get here this way. With little idea of how to approach the film industry, she opted to study culinary arts. Her entry into films came during the pandemic, when her photographs reached Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss' team. An audition followed, leading to her debut in August 16, 1947. She completed her studies before taking up acting seriously, while a hotel training stint made her rethink a career in hospitality. “I remember thinking that if I was going to work in a kitchen, it had to be my own. At the same time, I genuinely enjoyed acting, so I decided to explore it and see where it took me,” she recalls.
Originally from Keralam but raised in Chennai, Revathy was more at ease playing Sandhya in the 2025 Malayalam coming-of-age drama Thalavara, as the film's dialogues were in Tamil. While she understands Malayalam, speaking it fluently is another matter. When choosing projects, she looks for a script that convinces her as an audience member, a character with a meaningful place in the story, and a director she shares a good rapport with. She also has certain non-negotiables. “I pay attention to how women and children are portrayed, and whether animals are being abused. These are things I cannot overlook when reading a script. I need to relate to or be convinced by what I'm reading,” she emphasises.
Apart from Malayalam, Revathy has made her mark in Tamil with the Soori-starrer Garudan and the second season of Prime Video's Vadhandhi, with her culinary ambitions still very much on the menu. “In the future, I'd love to have a small cafe where I'm the one baking and serving. Maybe there would be two or three staff members, but I want it to be something small and personal,” she hopes.