Revathy had wanted to act since she was young, but never thought she would get here this way. With little idea of how to approach the film industry, she opted to study culinary arts. Her entry into films came during the pandemic, when her photographs reached Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss' team. An audition followed, leading to her debut in August 16, 1947. She completed her studies before taking up acting seriously, while a hotel training stint made her rethink a career in hospitality. “I remember thinking that if I was going to work in a kitchen, it had to be my own. At the same time, I genuinely enjoyed acting, so I decided to explore it and see where it took me,” she recalls.