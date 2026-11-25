Saiju Kurup's new film Saakshikal, written and directed by PS Arjun, started rolling on Tuesday. It also stars Malikappuram-fame Devanandha, Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan, Sheethal Joseph, Nishanth Sagar, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Raghunath Paleri, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, and Gokulan in prominent roles. Further details regarding the storyline and the characters are yet to be out.
On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Anand Meenakshi, editing by Rathin Radhakrishnan and music composed by Samuel Aby. It is produced by Punit under the banner of Rayra Ventures.
Saiju has multiple other projects lined up as a lead actor. It includes Rajesh Nair's Harivarasanam, Nazer Irimbiliyam's Bafana United, and a detective comedy directed by Sagar. The actor will also return in Rasaleela, the third instalment of the Bharathanatyam franchise. The second part, Mohiniyattam, released earlier this year, was both critically and commercially acclaimed.