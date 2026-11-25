Saiju has multiple other projects lined up as a lead actor. It includes Rajesh Nair's Harivarasanam, Nazer Irimbiliyam's Bafana United, and a detective comedy directed by Sagar. The actor will also return in Rasaleela, the third instalment of the Bharathanatyam franchise. The second part, Mohiniyattam, released earlier this year, was both critically and commercially acclaimed.