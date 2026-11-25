For actor Lallu, who has been in Tamil cinema for more than a decade, no role is small. From his beginnings with R Parthiban's Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam (2014) to Dhanush-Rajkumar Periasamy's O.M - Operation Mole, which released recently, his aim to carry a scene one day has always driven him. "The second layer of artistes are as important as the artistes who are the focus of a scene. A scene is complete only when all the actors complete their job. For example, in Sarkar (2018) and Master (2021), where there are a lot of shots of a huge group of people, I shouldn't think about trying my best to be on camera, I should try my best to perform," says the actor, who adds, "But the drive to perform never left, as my dream to be the focus of a scene fueled me."
OM is the third time that Lallu is in a film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. But this time, the actor plays a character who shoulders a storyline within the main story. When asked if this posed a challenge for him, Lallu says, "The aim will always remain in performing realistically. When I am playing that character my performance shouldn't be identifiable as acting, but should just blend with the character." He adds, "Now I have taken a character, who has his roots as a dweller of the Jawadhu Hills community. So, nailing that demeanour and that accent was the challenge."
Lallu's character Karuppu, is one of the labourers who is recruited to cut red sandalwood by smugglers. While the actor mentions that his interactions with real people, who practiced this as an occupation from the Jawadhu Hills community, helped his accent, he confesses that their accounts were really disturbing. "Something that haunted me was that some people did not get a concrete answer about the fates of their kin, who vanished after leaving for woodcutting work." But Lallu asserts that this is also part of his job as a performer in telling a story. "As actors we feel that experience, before taking it to the audience."
The germination of that fright also took root in the actor's mind during the costume fitting for the character. Further explaining how it helped him get into character, Lallu says, "Apart from the mannerisms, certain aspects of playing a man from that demographic will seep into your mind. The fear that arises whenever someone leaves for work, is one example. Their exposure to the outer world can make them reflect on their own education which can lead to complex thoughts about their upbringing."
In OM, Lallu is among actors who have made it clear time and again that there are no small roles. Be it Indrans' comedic roles in Malayalam cinema or his heart-tugging turn this year with Karuppu and OM, the lines limiting the roles of a character actor and a comedic actor have blurred with the evolution of stories. Speaking about this turn in approach to stories, Lallu says, "The roles that an actor gets depends upon the roles that they have already played. For example, after Rangoon (2017), I got a couple of offers where my characters die. So I had to prove myself that I am an actor beyond that role." Lallu cites Manivannan as one of his inspirations for an actor who can take on multiple roles.
Up next, Lallu will be seen as a police constable in Makkal Kaavalan. He expresses excitement about reuniting with actor Manikandan, who is known for showcasing the common man on screen—something Lallu also wants to do. "While many stories about the common man have been represented by bigger stars, there are still many stories left untold. When those stories come to light, their world will get bigger and their value will increase," concludes Lallu.