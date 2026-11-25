For actor Lallu, who has been in Tamil cinema for more than a decade, no role is small. From his beginnings with R Parthiban's Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam (2014) to Dhanush-Rajkumar Periasamy's O.M - Operation Mole, which released recently, his aim to carry a scene one day has always driven him. "The second layer of artistes are as important as the artistes who are the focus of a scene. A scene is complete only when all the actors complete their job. For example, in Sarkar (2018) and Master (2021), where there are a lot of shots of a huge group of people, I shouldn't think about trying my best to be on camera, I should try my best to perform," says the actor, who adds, "But the drive to perform never left, as my dream to be the focus of a scene fueled me."