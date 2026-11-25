Actor Sarath Kumar’s 177th film was officially launched on Tuesday. Billed as an action entertainer, the upcoming film has been titled Taxi. The project marks the maiden film venture of Berjaya Group of Companies, in association with Radaan Mediaworks India Limited. Radaan has produced films like Jeyram, Dhum, Thalaimagan, Kanna Moochi Eenada, and Jaggubhai.
Taxi is being directed by Dhana, who is best known for the 2020 film Vaanam Kottattum, which also starred Sarath Kumar. The director last made Hitler in 2024, with Vijay Antony in the lead. Dhana previously worked as an assistant to Mani Ratnam. With Jeyamohan penning the story, the upcoming film has music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Naveen Kumar, editing by Sanga Thamizhan, and action choreography by Silva.
Sarath Kumar was last seen in Aazhi, which was helmed by Malayalam director Madhav Ramadasan, who made his Tamil debut with the film.