Taxi is being directed by Dhana, who is best known for the 2020 film Vaanam Kottattum, which also starred Sarath Kumar. The director last made Hitler in 2024, with Vijay Antony in the lead. Dhana previously worked as an assistant to Mani Ratnam. With Jeyamohan penning the story, the upcoming film has music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Naveen Kumar, editing by Sanga Thamizhan, and action choreography by Silva.